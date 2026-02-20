RingCentral Stock Rises 30%

(RTTNews) - Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) are climbing about 30 percent during Friday morning trading. The positive stock movement might be influenced by yesterday's fourth-quarter financial results announcement, which saw the company turning to profit of $22.97 million or $0.26 per share, compared to a net loss of $7.19 million or $0.08 per share in the same period last year.

The company's stock is currently trading at $38.25, up 30.95 percent or $8.94, over the previous close of $29.35 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $20.59 and $38.25 in the past one year.

Total revenue was $644.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, up from $615.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing 5 percent year-over-year growth.

