RingCentral Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

RingCentral RNG is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.



For first-quarter fiscal 2025, earnings are expected to be 92-93 cents per share.



The consensus mark for third-quarter 2024 is pegged at 92 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days. The figure indicates an increase of 17.95% year over year.



For the third quarter of 2024, RingCentral expects revenues between $600.5 million and $603.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $601.91 million, suggesting an increase of 7.84% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters the average surprise being 4.60%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for RNG prior to this announcement.

Factors to Note

RingCentral’s third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from its robust product portfolio and strong subscription revenue growth.



Subscription revenues for the third quarter are expected to be between $572 million and $575 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 8%.



Continued growth in RingCentral’s new product offerings, such as RingCX (the AI-powered contact center solution) and RingSense (the AI analytics platform), is likely to have driven revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter as businesses increasingly adopt these advanced solutions.



RNG’s partnerships, especially with companies like Microsoft MSFT and Vodafone VOD, are expected to have expanded its market reach and increased sales through bundled offerings and integrated solutions in the third quarter.



RNG announced an expanded strategic partnership with Vodafone Business to offer Vodafone Business Contact Center with RingCentral, powered by RingCX, extending to 30 markets by early 2025. Benefits from this partnership are likely to have been reflected in the quarter under review.



In the second quarter, RingCentral’s AI-powered contact center, RingCX, secured a top 25 U.S. county as a client and added more than 300 new features, including integrations with ServiceNow, HubSpot and Microsoft Teams. This is likely to have boosted RNG’s top line in the third quarter as well.

RingCentral has been targeting specific industries, such as healthcare, retail, and finance, which are showing strong demand for unified communication solutions. This targeted approach is likely to have yielded positive results in the third quarter.



With the increasing shift toward remote and hybrid work environments, the demand for unified communications and collaboration solutions continues to rise. This trend is expected to have driven customer acquisition and retention in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, challenging macroeconomic conditions, unfavorable forex rates and stiff competition are expected to have hurt RNG’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

