RingCentral Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

RingCentral RNG reported third-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $1.13 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.63% and increasing 18.9% year over year.



Total revenues of $638.7 million beat the consensus mark by 0.29% and increased 4.9% year over year. A robust product portfolio and strong subscription revenues drove the upside.

RNG’s Quarterly Details

Software subscription revenues (96.4% of total revenues) increased 5.6% year over year to $615.8 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.04%.



Other revenues (3.6% of total revenues) decreased 11.5% year over year to $22.8 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.79%.

Annualized Exit Monthly Recurring Subscriptions (ARR) increased 6% year over year to $2.63 billion, driven by strong demand for AI-powered multi-product offerings.



Enterprise ARR increased 3% year over year to $1.107 billion in the reported quarter.

RingCentral’s Operating Details

Third-quarter 2025 non-GAAP gross margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 77.6%.



On a non-GAAP basis, research and development expenses decreased 0.7% year over year to $61.9 million.



Sales and marketing expenses increased 1.1% year over year to $240 million. General and administrative expenses rose 17% year over year to $47.5 million in the reported quarter.



On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was $145.9 million, up 14.1% year over year. The operating margin expanded 180 bps from the year-ago quarter to 22.8%.



The non-GAAP EBITDA margin was 26.3%, expanding 180 bps year over year.

RNG’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details

As of Sept. 30, 2025 cash and cash equivalents were $145.3 million compared with $168 million as of June 30, 2025.



Cash flow from operations was $151 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared with $167 million in the second quarter of 2025.



In the third quarter of 2025, RNG bought shares worth $117 million. The current remaining repurchase authorization is $384 million.



The non-GAAP free cash flow was $129.5 million compared with $144.3 million in the previous quarter. The non-GAAP cash flow margin was 20.3% in the third quarter.

RNG Initiates Q4 & 2025 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2025, RingCentral expects revenues in the range of $638-$646 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.9-5.2%.



Subscription revenues are expected to be in the range of $618-$626 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.8-6.2%.



The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 22.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025. Earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.12-$1.15 per share.



The share-based compensation is anticipated to be in the range of $64-$69 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.



For 2025, RingCentral projects year-over-year revenue growth of 4.5%-5% on a reported basis. On a year-over-year basis, Subscriptions revenue growth is expected to be between 5.5% and 6%.



The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 22.5%, up 150 basis points year over year.



Non-GAAP earnings for 2025 are expected to be in the range of $4.29-$4.33 per share, and share-based compensation is likely to be between $275 and $280 million.

