Ring Unveils New 4K Cameras With AI Feature To Help Find Lost Pets

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has unveiled a new refreshed lineup of Ring security cameras on Tuesday, featuring upgraded 2K and 4K high-resolution video recording support, and some new AI features as well.

The new Ring security cameras also come equipped with an artificial intelligence-powered pet-finding feature, turning them into community tools for pet owners.

The new $179.99 Ring Wired Doorbell and $59.99 Indoor Cam Plus both offer 2K resolution featuring tech that Ring is calling "Retinal Vision." The 4K lineup includes the $249.99 Ring Wired Doorbell Pro 4K, the $199.99 Outdoor Cam Pro 4K, the $249.99 Spotlight Cam Pro 4K, and the $279.99 Floodlight Cam Pro 4K.

Amazon is also introducing power over ethernet (POE) versions of the Spotlight Cam Pro, Outdoor Cam Pro, and Wired Doorbell Elite. Those will cost $349.98, $299.98, and $499.99, respectively.

Ring also unveiled Search Party for dogs: an AI-powered community feature that enables outdoor Ring cameras to help reunite lost dogs with their families. When a neighbor reports a lost dog in the Ring app, nearby outdoor Ring cameras start a Search Party. Using AI to look for possible matches, outdoor cameras will notify camera owners if they spot what might be the missing dog.

The company also unveiled Ring Retinal Vision, which uses AI-powered tuning for clearer video, especially in low-light situations. It will also support 10 times zoom. There's also a new AI facial recognition feature called "Familiar Faces" which allows you to register friends and family.

Search Party for dogs will start rolling out in November, followed by cats and other pets, and Alexa+ Greetings and Familiar Faces available in December.

