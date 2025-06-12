Rimac Technology Partners with NXP to Deploy S32E2 Processors in Advanced ECU Platform for Software-Defined Vehicles

Rimac Technology integrates NXP's S32E2 processors in a centralized ECU platform for software-defined vehicles, enhancing performance and efficiency.

Quiver AI Summary

Rimac Technology has partnered with NXP Semiconductors to integrate NXP’s S32E2 real-time processing series into its upcoming ECU platform for software-defined vehicles (SDVs). This collaboration aims to streamline vehicle architecture by consolidating over 20 electronic control units into three centralized units, enhancing domain and zonal control applications for OEMs. The S32E2 processors, featuring advanced capabilities for real-time applications, will facilitate the integration of various vehicle functions while ensuring safety standards. Rimac plans to initially deploy this technology in a hypercar project and later expand it to other vehicle segments. This collaboration illustrates a significant step toward simplifying vehicle system complexity and improving computational efficiency for the automotive industry.

Potential Positives

Rimac Technology is the first to deploy NXP’s S32E2 real-time processor series, positioning itself as a pioneer in advanced ECU platforms for software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

The collaboration with NXP enables Rimac to offer OEMs a high-performance and integrated solution that consolidates over 20 electronic control units into just three, significantly simplifying automotive architecture.

The new ECU platform is compliant with ISO 26262 ASIL D safety standards, enhancing Rimac’s position as a supplier of safe and secure high-performance solutions for automotive manufacturers.

The partnership allows Rimac Technology to scale its innovative ECU platform across various vehicle segments and alternative mobility sectors, demonstrating growth potential in diverse markets.

Potential Negatives

Rimac Technology's collaboration with NXP may indicate dependency on external suppliers for critical technology, which could raise concerns about control over their own product development.

The statement that Rimac Technology will initially leverage the new ECU platform in a hypercar program may suggest limited immediate market relevance, potentially impacting broader OEM adoption.

The press release does not provide specific details about performance metrics or benchmarks of the S32E2 series, which could raise questions about its competitive edge compared to other processors in the market.

FAQ

What is the NXP S32E2 processor?

The NXP S32E2 processor is a real-time processor designed for centralized architectures in software-defined vehicles.

How does Rimac Technology use the S32E2?

Rimac Technology utilizes the S32E2 in its next-generation ECU platform to consolidate multiple electronic control units.

What are the benefits of this collaboration?

The collaboration simplifies software integration, reduces weight, and improves power consumption for automotive OEMs.

What types of vehicles will benefit from this technology?

This technology will primarily support hypercars and can be scaled for different vehicle segments and mobility sectors.

Is the S32E2 compliant with automotive safety standards?

Yes, the S32E2 series is ISO 26262 ASIL D compliant, ensuring high safety standards for automotive applications.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





Rimac Technology is the first to deploy NXP’s S32E2 real-time processor series in its upcoming next-generation ECU platform for software-defined vehicles (SDV)



NXP and Rimac’s jointly developed centralized architecture consolidates more than 20 electronic control units into just three centralized units



Collaboration enables OEMs to adopt SDV architectures with advanced domain and zonal control applications











EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI), the worldwide leader in automotive processing, today announced its collaboration with Rimac Technology, a leading automotive industry supplier specialized in high-performance control systems, to advance centralized architectures for SDVs. The jointly developed solution features NXP’s S32E2 processors, which are part of



NXP's comprehensive S32 Automotive Processing Platform



, designed for current and future connectivity, security and safety challenges in automotive. The S32E addresses the vehicle’s need for high-performance deterministic real-time domain and zonal control in a multi-applications environment.





The rapid evolution of new centralized vehicle architectures and the consolidation of electronic control units (ECUs) demand a high level of safe application integration. NXP and Rimac Technology’s jointly developed architecture provides an easy-to-use platform that allows the development and efficient integration of many different vehicle applications such as vehicle dynamics and charging control, energy and thermal management, and body electronics.





The S32E2, at the heart of it, allows the consolidation of over 20 ECUs into just three centralized units. The S32E is part of NXP’s high performance multi-application processor range and integrates 8 Arm



®



Cortex



®



-R52 processor cores running at up to 1 GHz, high-resolution analog-to-digital converters and the capability to support large amounts of non-volatile memory, up to 64MB.





“OEMs and tier 1s have faced the challenge of either consolidating multiple applications within legacy microcontrollers or deploying excessive redundant computing power to achieve application independence”, said Ray Cornyn, SVP and General Manager, Automotive Processors at NXP. “The NXP platform allows developers to quickly implement SDV features for advanced real-time applications. The S32E2 enables the efficient integration of numerous applications within an easy-to-debug environment, where task isolation and determinism are inherent to the design.”





“The growing complexity of vehicle systems with numerous ECUs requires a solution that decreases weight, manages power consumption and simplifies software integration”, said Ana Martinčić Špoljarić, Business Unit Director for Powertrain and Electronics at Rimac Technology. “With NXP’s S32E2 real-time processors, we found the ideal high-performance and automotive-grade solution that allows us to integrate several units into a single domain controller, reducing complexity and material costs for automotive OEMs while significantly increasing computational power.”





The ISO 26262 ASIL D compliant S32E2 series serves the diverse automotive OEM needs by providing safe and secure high-performance processing that is essential for SDVs. Its comprehensive safety offering with core to pin isolation mechanism ensures freedom of interference and task level fault recovery throughout the device. The integrated, powerful Hardware Security Engine provides secure boot, key management and security services.





Rimac Technology will primarily leverage the new ECU platform in a hyper car program, with plans to scale up in different vehicle segments and alternative mobility sectors. Find out more about the



collaboration with Rimac Technology



.







System Solutions







The S32E2 extends NXP’s comprehensive S32 automotive processing platform and fits between the recently introduced



S32K5 microcontroller family



and the 5 nm



S32N real-time super integration processors.







Combined with NXP’s networking and system power management solutions and the middleware, OSes and other software from the world’s leading automotive software providers under the



NXP CoreRide platform



, these system solutions help automakers overcome software and hardware integration barriers, while scaling development efforts for new architectures in SDVs.







S32E2 System Support







NXP offers system support for S32E2 processors to accelerate customer designs including the



FS86



ASIL D safety system basis chip (SBC) and



PF5030



power management IC (PMIC) with enhanced safety features and in-vehicle networking support with



Ethernet switches and PHYs



and



CAN transceivers



, along with other analog companion chips such as the



GD3160



IGBT/SiC high-voltage inverter gate driver and



MC3377x



battery cell controllers.







About NXP Semiconductors







NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communications infrastructure markets. NXP's "Brighter Together" approach combines leading-edge technology with pioneering people to develop system solutions that make the connected world better, safer, and more secure. The company has operations in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $12.61 billion in 2024. Find out more at





www.nxp.com





.





NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2025 NXP B.V







For more information, please contact:













Americas and Europe









Greater China / Asia











Andrea Lempart





Ming Yue









Tel: +49 175 610 695 1





Tel: +86 21 2205 2690









Email:





andrea.lempart@nxp.com









Email:





ming.yue@nxp.com



























About Rimac Technology







Rimac Technology is a Tier 1 technology supplier to the automotive industry, fully owned and operated by the Rimac Group. The company is a leading provider of electrification technologies, specializing in the engineering, development, production, and supply battery systems, electric drive units and electronic control units. Having developed the technology behind the world’s fastest electric hypercar – the Nevera – Rimac Technology delivers cutting-edge solutions to some of the most prestigious OEMs globally. Based at the state-of-the-art Rimac Campus in Zagreb, the company operates a world-class R&D and production hub, manufacturing high-performance components at scale for the premium and luxury automotive markets. Headquartered in Croatia, with offices in the UK, Rimac Technology currently employs more than 1,400 people.







For more information, please contact:







MEDIA ENQUIRIES:







press@rimac-technology.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91ff075c-5f0c-42bf-a4b7-f6b027f33853





