Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Reports Increase In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $85.39 million, or $4.02 per share. This compares with $10.92 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.3% to $97.27 million from $102.69 million last year.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $85.39 Mln. vs. $10.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.02 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $97.27 Mln vs. $102.69 Mln last year.

