RIGL Stock Rises 59% in a Year: Time to Buy, Hold or Sell?

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL have surged 59% in the past year, significantly outperforming the industry’s 2% growth. The stock has also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 during the same period, as shown in the chart below.

This upside is attributable to the encouraging financial performance of Rigel’s marketed products, especially Tavalisse, which has been driving the majority of the company’s topline. This drug is approved to treat adults with low platelet counts due to chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to prior treatment.

Let’s explore the company’s fundamentals to better understand how to play the stock amid the recent rally.

Tavalisse Powers RIGL’s Top Line as Oncology Drugs Add Support

Although Rigel Pharmaceuticals has yet to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, preliminary figures released last month point to another strong finish — driven primarily by Tavalisse. The company expects to report total revenues of $69.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, indicating a growth of 21% year over year. This includes product sales worth $65.4 million, with the remaining coming from contract revenues.

Tavalisse remained the primary growth engine, generating $45.6 million in fourth-quarter sales, reflecting a 47% year-over-year increase and accounting for roughly two-thirds of total revenues. Continued strong new patient demand supported the performance, reinforcing the drug’s position as the foundation of Rigel’s commercial portfolio.

Meanwhile, the company’s two oncology assets added incremental momentum. The RET-gene targeting drug Gavreto contributed $10.2 million in quarterly sales, while the acute myeloid leukemia (AML) drug Rezlidhia added $9.6 million. Though smaller in scale compared to Tavalisse, these therapies are gradually expanding and diversifying Rigel’s revenue base.

Based on the preliminary figures, full-year 2025 product sales are expected to rise 60% year over year to $232 million, exceeding the previously guided range of $225-$230 million. The outperformance reflects sustained Tavalisse demand alongside growing oncology contributions.

Looking ahead, Rigel projects 2026 net product sales of $255–$265 million, suggesting continued portfolio momentum. The company also expects to achieve positive net income for the full year while continuing to fund existing and new clinical development programs.

RIGL’s Pipeline Programs

Beyond its commercial portfolio, the company continues to advance its pipeline programs.

The company’s lead candidate is a dual IRAK1/4 inhibitor called R289, which is being evaluated in a phase Ib study in patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). A data readout from this study is expected before the end of this year.

Rigel is also exploring label expansion opportunities for Rezlidhia in other cancer indications, through collaborations with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC) and Collaborative Network for Neuro Oncology Clinical Trials (CONNECT).

In addition, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a partnership with Eli Lilly LLY for the development of ocadusertib, a RIPK1 inhibitor, under which it is eligible for milestone payments and royalties. This LLY-partnered drug is currently being evaluated in a mid-stage study for moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis in adults.

Competition in Target Markets: A Woe

While Rigel Pharmaceuticals has been riding on the success of Tavalisse, competition looms large in the target market. The FDA approved Sanofi’s SNY novel BTK inhibitor Wayrilz for a similar indication in ITP last year. Though both the RIGL and SNY medications are built on different mechanisms, a successful launch of Wayrilz is likely to pose a significant threat to Tavalisse, given the resources available for a large drugmaker like Sanofi.

Gavreto competes in the RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and advanced thyroid cancer markets against Eli Lilly’s Retevmo, another RET inhibitor with an established presence.

RIGL Stock Valuation & Estimates

The company is trading at a slight premium to the industry. Going by the price/sales (P/S) ratio, the stock currently trades at 2.33 times trailing 12-month sales value, higher than 2.28 times for the industry.



Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ 2025 and 2026 EPS have increased during the past 30 days.



How to Play RIGL Stock?

Although competitive risks remain from large drugmakers, the company’s financial guidance for 2026 reflects management’s confidence in sustaining growth and maintaining profitability. Continued strength in Tavalisse sales, coupled with improving contributions from oncology products, supports the near-term outlook.

We suggest investors hold on to this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company as it has growth potential. While RIGL modestly trades above the industry average on the valuation front, the positive estimate movements suggest a positive analyst outlook.

