Rightmove (LSE:RMV) Price Target Decreased by 13.73% to 678.43

The average one-year price target for Rightmove (LSE:RMV) has been revised to 678.43 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 13.73% from the prior estimate of 786.36 GBX dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 489.85 GBX to a high of 929.25 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.40% from the latest reported closing price of 549.80 GBX / share.

Rightmove Maintains 1.84% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.84%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rightmove. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMV is 0.64%, an increase of 8.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 163,572K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 12,453K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,743K shares , representing a decrease of 10.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMV by 15.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,270K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,306K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMV by 1.25% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 9,181K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PKSAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core Fund holds 8,926K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,576K shares , representing a decrease of 7.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMV by 11.80% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 7,476K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,635K shares , representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMV by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.