Is This the Right Time to Retain ILMN Stock in Your Portfolio?

Illumina Inc. ILMN is making strong progress against its long-term strategy and targets, anchored by its roadmap of growing the core sequencing business, expanding multiomics, and building services, data and software capabilities. Continued momentum in clinical end markets supports sequencing consumables growth. The expanding NovaSeq X installed base and utilization are also highly promising. Yet, headwinds from China’s operations and macroeconomic pressures raise concerns for the company.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has surged 68.3%, well ahead of the industry’s16.3% growth and the S&P 500 composite’s rise of 29.5%.

The renowned biotechnology company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion. ILMN’s earnings yield of 3.7% is well ahead of the industry’s -16.8% yield. In the trailing four quarters, it surpassed estimates on all occasions, delivering an average surprise of 12.2%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Tailwinds Behind ILMN Stock

Clinical Demand Remains the Key Driver: Illumina continues to benefit from the broader adoption of NGS-based testing, with clinical markets now representing the majority of sequencing consumables revenues in first-quarter 2026. Management cited continued adoption of sequencing-based diagnostics and growing use of sequencing-intensive tests, including comprehensive genomic profiling and whole genome sequencing, as drivers of higher sequencing intensity. Clinical sequencing consumables demand grew 20%, excluding China, for the second consecutive quarter. Management continues to expect most clinical volumes to transition to NovaSeq X by the end of 2026.



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Sharpened Focus on Core Genomics: Following the spin-off of GRAIL in June 2024, Illumina has continued to center its strategy on the core sequencing franchise while scaling into adjacent multiomics and data offerings. The company is aiming for high-single-digit revenue growth by 2027, along with double-digits to teens annual earnings per share (EPS) growth.

First-quarter 2026 results reinforced that direction, with revenues, margins and non-GAAP EPS exceeding guidance. Growth was recorded across all regions, excluding China. Management also raised full-year 2026 guidance, now expecting revenues in the range of $4.52-$4.62 billion and non-GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $5.15-$5.30, alongside a modest step-up in the non-GAAP operating margin outlook between 23.4% and 23.6%.

NovaSeq X Placements and Transition Progress: Illumina’s core sequencing business remains anchored by NovaSeq X. First-quarter 2026 placements exceeded 80 units, around 20 more than the prior-year quarter and above the company’s targeted quarterly range. Demand remains strong for the platform, especially with clinical. Transition progress also continued, with approximately 82% of volumes and 55% of revenues transitioned to NovaSeq X in the first quarter, and roughly 90% of research and applied volume now on the platform. This positioning reduces prior transition-related friction and should allow a cleaner revenue response when research activity normalizes.

What Ails ILMN?

Setbacks in the China Market: Illumina continues to face constrained demand in Greater China amid ongoing regulatory and geopolitical uncertainty, keeping the region out of step with the rest of the business. In first-quarter 2026, Greater China revenues were $52 million, down 27.8% year over year. Management highlighted growth across all regions, excluding China and continues to frame core trends on a rest-of-world basis. This dynamic reduces the company’s ability to benefit from installed-base expansion and instrument placements in a large end market that historically supported both system demand and consumables pull-through.

Macroeconomic Pressures Remain a Concern: Illumina continues to operate in a higher-cost environment shaped by tariffs and supply-chain inflation, which can affect both demand and margins. Despite the first-quarter 2026 non-GAAP gross margin being up 80 bps year over year, management noted tariffs were still a partial offset to underlying cost efficiencies and revenue leverage. The second-quarter guidance calls for an operating margin of around 22%, partly reflecting near-term inflationary impacts tied to freight and higher electronic component costs.

ILMN Stock Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ILMN’s 2026 EPS has increased 1.2% to $5.18 in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $4.56 billion. This suggests a 5.1% rise from the year-ago reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Align Technology ALGN and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 6.1% compared to the industry’s negative 1.1% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 26.3%. GMED shares have rallied 29.7% against the industry’s 10.3% fall over the past year.

GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Align Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.3% for fiscal 2026 compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. Shares of the company have dropped 15% compared to the industry’s 1.8% growth. ALGN’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 7.8%.

Phibro Animal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.1%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.3%. PAHC shares have rallied 45.8% against the industry’s 29.5% decline over the past year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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