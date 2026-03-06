Is This the Right Time to Retain IDXX Stock in Your Portfolio?

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s IDXX focus on innovation in CAG (Companion Animal Group) has resulted in a highly compelling portfolio of products and services for its commercial teams to support customers. The company is growing its global commercial capability to sustain strong CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth. The software ecosystem continues to be an essential component of its value proposition. Yet, weak solvency and macroeconomic pressures raise concerns for IDEXX’s operations.

In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has rallied 43.9%, outperforming the industry’s 4.2% fall and the S&P 500 composite’s 21.9% growth.

The renowned medical device company has a market capitalization of $51.7 billion. IDEXX’s earnings yield of 2.2% is well ahead of the industry’s -0.7% yield. In the trailing four quarters, it surpassed estimates on all occasions, delivering an average surprise of 6.11%.

Let’s delve deeper.

IDXX’s Tailwinds

CAG Continues to Perform Well: IDEXX continues to demonstrate strong global execution in the CAG business. Newer innovations, such as the Cancer Dx diagnostic panel for early detection of canine lymphoma, inVue Dx cellular analyzer and an expanded Catalyst platform, continue to gain commercial traction. In December 2025, the company initiated a controlled launch of Fine Needle Aspirate on inVue Dx, a critical diagnostic technique used daily to assess masses and skin lesions.

Worldwide CAG Diagnostics’ recurring revenues increased 10% organically in the fourth quarter of 2025, including benefits from volume growth and average global net price improvement. Volume benefited from sustained new business gains, aided by high customer retention levels and the rapid uptake of innovations. Growth in the global premium instrument installed base reflected solid advancement across the Catalyst, premium hematology, SediVue and inVue Dx platforms. Veterinary software and diagnostic imaging revenues increased 13% organically, supported by recurring revenue growth, with momentum from the company’s vertical SaaS strategy.



Strong Global Performance: The company’s commercial strategies are globally tailored to regional dynamics, supported by strong Reference Laboratory networks and backed by an innovation approach that ensures high product/market fit. Growth in international regions remained strong throughout 2025, underscoring continued demand for diagnostic solutions and significant global opportunity.

IDEXX is investing in a commercial footprint where customer readiness and growth potential are strongest. The company remains on track to expand into three international countries by the start of 2026. These are high-return investments, which are expected to drive broader adoption of IDEXX solutions. It is preparing to introduce the Cancer Dx panel to international markets in the first quarter, extending its reach and accelerating the global leadership in veterinary cancer diagnostics.

Cloud-Based Software in Trend: IDEXX’s cloud-based solutions are driving innovation-driven growth by improving clinic workflows and supporting greater utilization of diagnostics. Throughout 2025, the company delivered strong performance in its practice information management systems (PIMS), alongside continued momentum in pet owner engagement tools such as Vello. The integration of Vello with the company’s diagnostics and PIMS ecosystem expands its value, making it an increasingly important part of IDEXX's long-term growth engine. The ezyVet and Neo platforms demonstrated particular strength among multi-location practices and corporate customers. The year ended with record quarterly bookings, signaling strong momentum for these software solutions.

What Ails IDEXX?

Solvency Position: IDEXX closed the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $180.1 million and $473 million in short-term debt. Long-term debt (net of the current portion) totaled $375 million, down 16.7% from 2024, but still higher than the cash levels. The debt-to-equity ratio came to 28%. Times interest earned was 37.9X, up 2.7% sequentially.

Factors Affecting the Bottom Line: In recent times, U.S. clinical visit growth levels have been constrained by the persistent staffing challenges at veterinary clinics and the cumulative impacts of broader macroeconomic challenges on consumers. IDEXX’s U.S. outlook for 2026 anticipates net price improvement of roughly 3.5%, with U.S. same-store clinical visit growth expected to decline 2%, given ongoing macro and sector constraints. With sustained inflationary pressures in the future, the company may struggle to keep its cost of revenues and operating expenses in check.

IDXX Stock Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDEXX’s 2026 EPS has increased 0.6% to $14.54 in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $4.67 billion. This suggests an 8.6% rise from the year-ago reported number.

