Is This the Right Time to Hold EYE Stock in Your Portfolio?

National Vision Holdings, Inc.’s EYE America's Best brand is boosting revenues, leveraging the ongoing strength of managed care. Favorable optical retail industry statistics bode well for the company’s growth potential in the upcoming quarters. Meanwhile, a weak solvency position and escalating expenses pose concerns for National Vision’s operations.

Year to date, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have risen 75.6% against the industry’s 3.4% decline. The S&P 500 composite has risen 9.3%.

The leading optical retailer has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion. National Vision beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 81.81%.

Tailwinds for EYE

Owned & Host Gaining Market Share: The larger of the two brands, America’s Best, is particularly driving revenues, banking on the ongoing strength in Managed Care. The brand introduced the Wise Buys promotion to enhance value offerings and attract new customers. It also launched a new entry progressive bundled offer that provides an ongoing everyday value. Also, America’s Best became the exclusive U.S. retail partner of the Florence by Mills eyewear collection and launched an exclusive partnership with Pair Eyewear nationwide.

National Vision leverages remote capabilities to expand examining capacity, with approximately two-thirds of its store base now enabled with remote technology. The company’s hybrid remote pilot, launched last year, enables in-store optometrists to perform exams in other stores based on availability and demand.

The Owned & Host segment delivered 3.1% comparable store sales growth in the first quarter of 2025, marking its strongest quarterly performance since 2021.

Ongoing Strategic Transformation: The company has been undergoing strategic transformation to address the emergent optometrist shortage through actions like enhanced flexibility, recruiting improvements and the implementation of remote examining capability. Under its new strategy, the company is focusing on heightened segmentation, personalization, and digitization in messaging, product, pricing architecture and customer experience, especially for three customer cohorts — managed care, progressive and outside Rx customers. In the first quarter of 2025, strong continued growth across all three cohorts resulted in a return to mid-single-digit comparable sales growth and solid bottom-line results. Furthermore, steady exam-to-eyeglass purchase conversions and a healthy Net Promoter Score indicate that the company’s pricing actions were accepted by customers.

Headwinds for EYE

Weak Solvency: National Vision exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $80 million and short-term debt of $101.5 million. This is not good news in terms of the company’s solvency position, particularly during times of macroeconomic headwinds, when it mainly faces supply issues globally.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Mounting Expenses: The overall economic environment continues to be challenging and macroeconomic factors such as inflation and geopolitical uncertainties could indirectly affect National Vision’s results of operations. Actions, such as the ongoing changes in U.S. trade policy and retaliatory tariffs, have led to significant volatility and uncertainty in global markets. These factors continue to weigh on its profitability. In the first quarter of 2025, SG&A expenditures rose 6.4% year over year.

EYE Stock Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for National Vision’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has remained unchanged at 62 cents in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.94 billion, suggesting a 2.9% improvement from the year-ago reported number.

