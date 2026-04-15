Is This the Right Time to Add PAHC Stock to Your Portfolio?

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC is well-poised to grow in the coming quarters, thanks to its ongoing momentum in the Animal Health business, supported by a stronger MFA (medicated feed additives) portfolio. The vaccine business is thriving on sustained global demand and capacity expansion. Phibro’s presence in high-growth regions outside the United States provides significant room to tap into global growth prospects. Meanwhile, headwinds from macroeconomic pressures and the growing use of generic products may hurt the company’s results.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has surged 251.1% against the industry’s 15% fall and the S&P 500 composite’s 34.5% growth.

The renowned animal health and mineral nutrition company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion. PAHC has an earnings yield of 5.1% compared with the industry’s yield of 2.3%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.2%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors Favoring PAHC Stock

Robust Animal Health Growth: Within this, Phibro’s MFA portfolio was bolstered by the integration of Zoetis’ MFA business, which added more than 37 established product lines marketed across approximately 80 countries, along with six manufacturing sites in the United States, Italy and China. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, MFA revenues grew 34%, supported by strong gains in nutritional specialties and vaccines. The new MFA business contributed a full quarter of sales of $94.1 million compared with a partial quarter last year. Nutritional Specialty net sales increased 9% due to higher demand for dairy in North America.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In October, the company signed a licensing agreement with Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals, Inc, gaining exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize the latter’s proprietary compound for canine periodontal care. Phibro also rolled out the Restoris piezoelectric dental gel nationwide, a product designed to treat and support long-term oral health in dogs with periodontal disease.

Vaccine Business Thrives: Phibro is focusing on new developments, along with incremental registrations and growing volumes of existing vaccine technologies. The company markets approximately 50 product lines for the prevention of diseases in poultry, including vaccines to protect against Infectious Bursal Disease, Infectious Bronchitis, Newcastle Disease, Reovirus, Salmonella and Coryza. Phibro makes significant investments to expand vaccine manufacturing capacity at several locations, such as its vaccine production facility in Guarulhos, Brazil.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, net sales of vaccines increased 13% year over year, primarily driven by continued growth of poultry products in Latin America and higher international demand. Supported by expanding capacity and sustained global demand, the vaccines business is expected to emerge as a key growth driver in fiscal 2026.

Growth Potential in Emerging Markets: Phibro’s existing operations and established sales, marketing and distribution network in approximately 90 countries provide it ample scope to take advantage of global growth opportunities. Outside the United States, Phibro’s global footprint extends to key high-growth regions (countries where the livestock production growth rate is expected to be higher than the average growth rate), including Brazil and other countries in South America, China, India and Southeast Asia, Mexico, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Poland and other Eastern European countries, and South Africa and other countries in Africa. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, net sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa increased 37.4%, and Asia Pacific sales rallied 1.1%.

What Ails Phibro?

Macroeconomic Risks Loom: In the current scenario, Phibro’s business continues to be affected by economic sanctions, bans and broader military conflicts resulting from the ongoing armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Changes in the U.S. trade policy, including tariffs and revised trade agreements, could create supply-chain inefficiencies and affect the cost and availability of key materials. Other risks include macroeconomic instability from the exclusion of Russian financial institutions from the global banking system, inflationary pressures on raw materials and energy and heightened cybersecurity threats. All of these factors could reduce Phibro’s profitability and weigh on its overall financial performance.

Generic Pressure May Affect Growth: Phibro faces competition from lower-priced generic alternatives and new competitive products, limiting the protection afforded by its trade secrets. Generic competitors are becoming more aggressive in terms of pricing, and generic products form a considerable proportion of overall animal health sales in certain regions. If animal health customers increase their use of new or existing generic products, it will adversely affect Phibro’s financial health and operational performance.

PAHC Stock Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Phibro’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) projects 45% growth to $3.03. The estimate has remained constant in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.48 billion. This suggests a 14.5% rise from the year-ago reported number.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, BrightSpring Health Services BTSG and Cardinal Health CAH.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 4.9%, well ahead of the industry’s negative 2.2% yield. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 18.8%. The company’s shares have rallied 33.4% compared with the industry’s 4.7% growth in the past year.

GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BrightSpring Health Services, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 47.2% compared with the industry’s 14.5% growth. Shares of the company have surged 173.9% compared with the industry’s 0.7% growth in the past year. BTSG’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, with the average surprise being 40.4%.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an earnings yield of 4.8% compared with the industry’s 6.5% yield. Shares of the company have rallied 60% compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 9.3%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.