Is Rigetti's Chiplet Strategy Accelerating the 1,000-Qubit Roadmap?

Rigetti Computing’s RGTI confidence in reaching a 1,000-plus qubit system by 2027 is increasingly anchored in its chiplet-based architecture rather than incremental lab optimism. Management made it clear on the third quarterearnings callthat chiplets are no longer a theoretical scaling path, they are already delivering measurable results.

The company is progressing from 9-qubit chiplets today to 36-qubit chiplets as the foundational building block for large systems, allowing Rigetti to scale qubit counts without the yield and complexity risks that come with monolithic chips. Importantly, this approach is already producing strong data, with current 36-qubit chiplet systems demonstrating nearly 99.5% two-qubit gate fidelity, giving management confidence that tiling these units can support rapid expansion toward 150 qubits in 2026 and beyond.

Rigetti is leveraging repeatable, modular units that can be manufactured, tested, and improved independently. This modularity lowers execution risk while preserving flexibility as the company pushes fidelity higher. As a result, the path to 1,000 qubits looks less like a speculative leap and more like a series of controlled steps, making Rigetti’s timeline feel increasingly achievable rather than aspirational.

IonQ IONQ recently broadened its strategic collaboration with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information, outlining plans to deploy a next-generation 100-qubit IonQ Tempo quantum system in support of South Korea’s National Quantum Computing Center of Excellence. The system will be integrated into KISTI’s flagship KISTI-6 supercomputing platform, establishing the country’s first on-site hybrid quantum–classical computing environment.

From an investor standpoint, the agreement highlights IonQ’s increasing momentum with national research bodies and its capability to integrate quantum hardware directly within large-scale HPC ecosystems. This expands practical use cases while reinforcing IonQ’s positioning as a long-term infrastructure partner in the evolving global quantum landscape.

D-Wave Quantum QBTS recently announced a key technical milestone with the successful demonstration of scalable on-chip cryogenic control for gate-model quantum computers. This industry-first achievement addresses one of the biggest barriers to large-scale quantum systems. By dramatically reducing the amount of wiring needed to control qubits, without sacrificing fidelity, the breakthrough improves the practicality and scalability of gate-model architectures. Notably, D-Wave validated that the same cryogenic control technology already used in its commercial annealing systems can be applied to gate-model QPUs, reinforcing the company’s ability to leverage existing engineering strengths across platforms.

Shares of RGTI have gained 59.3% in the last six-month period against the industry’s decline of 13.8%.



From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 22.74, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2025 earnings implies a significant 88.9% decline from the year-ago period.



