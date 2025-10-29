Rigetti vs IonQ: Which Quantum Computing Stock Holds More Promise?

Quantum computing remains a high-stakes frontier, with the potential to revolutionize industries from drug discovery to logistics. For investors, it offers one of the few chances to invest early in companies building the foundations of what might become a trillion-dollar market.

Among the pure-play names, Rigetti Computing RGTI and IonQ IONQ stand out, but their technological approaches and commercial strategies differ markedly. One is advancing a superconducting-qubit, modular chiplet architecture, while the other is refining trapped-ion systems and aggressively acquiring capabilities. This face-off examines how RGTI and IONQ are advancing, and what that means for investors weighing near-term traction against long-term universality.

Price Performance of RGTI & IONQ

Shares of Rigetti have surged 142.9%, while IONQ stock has gained 36.8% in the year-to-date period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Superconducting Chiplets vs Trapped-Ion All-to-All Connectivity

Rigetti continues with the superconducting qubit path with a clear emphasis on modular chiplets. In July/August 2025, the company announced a 36-qubit system built from four 9-qubit chiplets, achieving a median two-qubit gate fidelity of approximately 99.5%, a roughly 2 times reduction in error rate versus its prior 84-qubit single-chip system. The modular approach is intended to enable scaling toward 100+ qubits by the end of 2025 under their roadmap. For investors, the relevance is that RGTI’s stack, from in-house chip fabrication to calibration and cloud access, appears to be progressing toward usable hardware with improving fidelity and modular scaling.

IonQ, by contrast, is advancing trapped-ion quantum systems and has recently announced record two-qubit gate fidelity exceeding 99.99% using its Electronic Qubit Control technology, placing it among the world’s highest fidelity quantum gate demonstrations. The implication for investors is that higher fidelity reduces error-correction burdens and thus moves the company closer to meaningful quantum advantage. Additionally, IONQ is engaging in strategic acquisitions (e.g., the deal to acquire UK-based Oxford Ionics) to bolster its trapped-ion hardware ecosystem. While not yet universally deployed at scale, IONQ’s approach emphasizes fidelity and universality rather than early niche deployment.

Government Partnerships vs Acquisition-Enabled Platform Expansion

Rigetti’s revenue model remains weighted toward government, research and early-stage enterprise collaborations. For example, it secured a three-year contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory worth $5.8 million to develop superconducting quantum networking in collaboration with startup QphoX. The value for investors is two-fold: these contracts provide funding and signal technical validation, but they also imply revenue can be lumpy and heavily dependent on external grants, rather than broad-scaled enterprise adoption.

IonQ, Inc., meanwhile, is executing a platform-expansion strategy supported by acquisitions, partnerships and global initiatives. Its acquisition of Oxford Ionics in a transaction valued at $1.07 billion is intended to accelerate its reach into fault-tolerant systems and advanced ion-trap control. Moreover, IonQ is active in international collaborations and ecosystem building across regions, including India, Europe and Asia. For investors, this strategy signals a push toward diversified revenue sources and hardware/software platform leadership, albeit at higher near-term cost and execution risk.

Who Is Better Positioned for Quantum Advantage?

The roadmap for Rigetti centers on its chiplet-based superconducting architecture. Having achieved its 36-qubit milestone, the company has set a target of reaching a 100-plus-qubit chiplet system by the end of 2025. Its in-house fabrication, modular design approach and evident improvements in error-rates are notable. At the same time, moving beyond the Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum era toward fault-tolerant quantum computing remains a significant technical and commercial challenge, and broad enterprise adoption of meaningful use-cases has yet to be fully demonstrated.

In contrast, IonQ is emphasizing achieving very high-fidelity gates, including two-qubit gate fidelity nearing 99.99%, and is enhancing its trapped-ion ecosystem through strategic acquisitions and partnership initiatives. Its strategy highlights universality with gate-model quantum machines and a global expansion of its quantum-platform ecosystem. While this approach carries potential for longer-term scale and versatility, it also implies a longer timeline to commercialization and requires substantial upfront investment.

From an investor’s perspective, the decision may hinge on risk tolerance and investment horizon. Rigetti offers a path with clearer near-term milestones and government/research backing, while IonQ presents a broader platform vision that may deliver greater long-term upside but with a longer development curve.

How Do Estimates Compare for RGTI & IONQ?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGTI’s 2025 sales implies a year-over-year decline of 19.65%. For 2025, the loss per share is projected to be 9 cents compared with 36 cents a year ago.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IONQ 2025 sales implies year-over-year growth of 115.1%. For 2025, the loss per share is projected to be 97 cents compared with $1.56 a year ago.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RGTI or IONQ: Which Is a Better Pick?

Rigetti and IonQ represent two leading approaches in the quantum-computing landscape. Rigetti is advancing superconducting qubits with a modular chiplet-based architecture aimed at scaling toward universal, fault-tolerant systems. IonQ, meanwhile, is pushing forward with trapped-ion technology as it builds capabilities around high-fidelity gate operations and expands its platform footprint through ecosystem partnerships. Both companies currently carry a Zacks Value Score of F, reflecting the premium pricing investors are placing on access to this emerging sector.

Where the two begin to diverge is in their growth and momentum profiles. Rigetti holds a Growth Score of C and a strong Momentum Score of A, underscoring improving sentiment and recognition of its recent technical progress. IonQ, on the other hand, has a Growth Score of F and a Momentum Score of D, signaling more cautious expectations and slower traction in the near term. Importantly, both stocks carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that investors may prefer to wait for clearer catalysts before committing new capital. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

While IonQ’s trapped-ion platform and ecosystem expansion highlight its strategic push toward fidelity and universality, Rigetti’s stronger growth and momentum profile, paired with its scaling roadmap, currently makes it the more compelling option for investors seeking exposure to the quantum-computing race at this stage.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.