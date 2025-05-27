Rigetti vs. IBM: Which Quantum Computing Stock Has Better Prospects?

As quantum computing inches closer to practical, real-world applications, investors are turning their attention to the companies leading the charge in this transformative technology. Rigetti Computing RGTI and International Business Machines Corporation IBM are two prominent players in the quantum space, each with distinct approaches and advantages. Rigetti, a nimble startup, focuses on building cutting-edge quantum processors and scalable systems, while IBM leverages its decades-long expertise and vast resources to develop a comprehensive quantum ecosystem that integrates hardware, software, and cloud services.

Both companies are rapidly expanding their quantum capabilities and securing partnerships with governments, research institutions, and enterprises eager to use quantum power. As the quantum computing market shifts from experimental research to commercial use, this faceoff compares Rigetti and IBM on technology, business models, and growth strategies, helping investors identify which stock offers better long-term upside in the emerging quantum era.

Price Performance & Valuation of RGTI & IBM

Shares of Rigetti have plunged 8.2%, while IBM stock has gained 17.6% in the year-to-date period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, IBM looks more attractive than RGTI. According to the price/book ratio, IBM’s shares currently trade at 8.92, lower than 19.43 for Rigetti.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Technology

Rigetti uses a modular quantum architecture that scales by linking smaller chips. Its latest Ankaa-3 system features 84 superconducting qubits with approximately 99.5% two-qubit gate fidelity, enabled by its proprietary ABAA process. Rigetti emphasizes AI-assisted calibration and error reduction to boost performance. It plans to launch a 36-qubit system in mid-2025 and exceed 100 qubits by year-end. Though innovative, its systems remain smaller in scale compared to industry leaders.

IBM deploys a highly integrated quantum stack, led by its 133-qubit Heron processor, which improves error rates and reduces crosstalk over its Eagle predecessor. Its modular architecture supports interconnecting processors like the 1,121-qubit Condor, forming the backbone of Quantum System Two for scalable hybrid computing. With strong cloud integration, global infrastructure, and developer support via Qiskit, IBM remains a leader in practical, scalable quantum technology.

Business Model

Rigetti adopts a focused, hardware-first business model tailored to quantum computing, centered around its proprietary modular chip architecture and cloud-based Quantum Cloud Services. It monetizes through direct system access, strategic partnerships, and integration with platforms like Amazon Braket and Azure Quantum. Rigetti targets niche enterprise and research segments, offering flexible deployment and AI-assisted system calibration.

In contrast, IBM leverages its vast resources to deliver a full-stack quantum computing model, combining hardware, software (Qiskit), and services under the IBM Quantum Platform. It commercializes through cloud access, consulting, and its 280+ member IBM Quantum Network, which includes Fortune 500 firms and academic institutions. With over $1 billion in cumulative quantum revenue and multi-billion-dollar R&D investments, IBM’s business model emphasizes ecosystem dominance, global infrastructure, and long-term enterprise integration.

Growth Strategies

Rigetti's growth strategy centers on scaling modular quantum systems, advancing hardware via ABAA fabrication and AI calibration, and targeting a 108-qubit system by the end of 2025 with halved error rates. It is expanding manufacturing through a $250M Quanta partnership and boosting cloud integration to widen access. While innovation-driven and agile, the strategy is limited by financial constraints and a smaller customer base.

IBM's growth strategy focuses on quantum-centric supercomputing via a long-term roadmap, interconnecting modular chips like the 1,121-qubit Condor to achieve fault tolerance. It targets quantum advantage by 2026 through efforts like the “100×100 challenge” and Quantum System Two. Leveraging global infrastructure, enterprise partnerships, and strong R&D funding, IBM prioritizes scalability, reliability, and commercial adoption worldwide.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for RGTI & IBM?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGTI’s 2025 sales implies a year-over-year decline of 18.63%. For 2025, loss per share is projected to be 5 cents compared with 36 cents a year ago. The earnings estimates have been trending upward over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBM’s 2025 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 5.5% and 6%, respectively. The earnings estimates have been trending upward over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RGTI or IBM: Which is a Better Pick?

Both Rigetti and IBM are advancing in the quantum computing space, but they differ significantly in scale, strategy, and market positioning. IBM holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with a strong Growth Score of ‘A’, reflecting solid potential driven by its expansive infrastructure, global partnerships, and ambitious quantum roadmap. Rigetti, on the other hand, carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating a challenging short-term prospect. However, its Growth score of ‘B’ reflects upside potential once the challenges subside.

While Rigetti remains a compelling small-cap innovator with modular architecture and technical focus, IBM’s full-stack capabilities and enterprise reach give it an edge for investors seeking more stability and long-term commercial traction in the quantum sector. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.