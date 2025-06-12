Rigetti Sharpens Focus on Modular, High-Fidelity Quantum Pipeline

Rigetti Computing RGTI is pressing forward with one of the most structured superconducting quantum hardware roadmaps among public quantum companies. Its flagship Ankaa-3 system, launched in December 2024, features 84 qubits and delivers a 99% median iSWAP fidelity, with the capability to reach 99.5% using fSim gates. Powered by fast gate speeds (60-80 ns) and a modular architecture, Ankaa-3 reflects Rigetti’s commitment to scalable, low-latency systems that are tuned pre-packaging using its proprietary Alternating-Bias Assisted Annealing technique. The system’s strength lies not only in its fidelity but also in its adaptability for multi-chip expansion, validated by commercial deployments and heightened ecosystem interest.

The next steps in Rigetti’s roadmap are both incremental and strategic. By mid-2025, the company plans to release a 36-qubit multi-chip module, built by tiling four 9-qubit chips, a proof-of-concept for future modular systems. This will be followed by a 100+ qubit system by year-end, maintaining the 99.5% fidelity target. These modular builds are paving the way for Lyra, a 336-qubit processor expected in 2026, designed to demonstrate narrow quantum advantage. Collaborations with AI calibration firm Qruise, error-correction leader Riverlane, and server cloud partner Quanta signal a maturing ecosystem approach. With each hardware release, Rigetti continues to strengthen its claim as a technically focused, fidelity-driven player in the race for scalable quantum computing.

Update on Competitor’s Quantum Roadmap

International Business Machines Corporation’s IBM 2025-2026 quantum roadmap centers on Kookaburra, a 1,386-qubit multi-chip processor with on-chip quantum communication. By linking three Kookaburra chips, IBM aims to build a 4,158-qubit system, enabling true quantum parallelization. Alongside, IBM is upgrading its Qiskit Runtime with dynamic circuits and hybrid orchestration tools to support more complex, error-managed workloads, laying the groundwork for quantum-centric supercomputers.

IonQ IONQ is advancing its trapped-ion roadmap with key milestones in 2025 and 2026. It plans to launch the AQ 64 “Tempo” system in 2025, offering 99.9% native two-qubit fidelity and mid-circuit measurement capabilities. By 2026, IonQ aims to reach AQ 256 and achieve 99.999% logical fidelity using barium-based qubits and improved control systems. The company is also building modular quantum systems with multiple QPUs linked via photonic interconnects, a strategy strengthened by its recent acquisition of Lightsynq. These developments reflect IonQ’s push toward scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have lost 18% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s growth of 13.1%.



From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 17.35, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2025 earnings implies a significant 86.1% rise from the year-ago period.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

