Is Rigetti Gaining a Strategic Edge With Pulse-Level Quantum Access?

Rigetti Computing RGTI is quietly setting itself apart in the quantum computing space by offering pulse-level access to its quantum processing units. This feature gives developers far greater control over how they manipulate qubits, going beyond standard gate-level commands to directly shape the pulses that drive quantum operations. For researchers and developers working on cutting-edge quantum algorithms, this level of control unlocks new possibilities in customizing gates, fine-tuning error correction, and testing novel optimization techniques. In a field where many platforms feel like closed black boxes, Rigetti is positioning itself as an open, customizable alternative—something that could be key as real-world use cases start to emerge.

What makes Rigetti even more interesting is how seamlessly this deep-level access fits into its broader Quantum Cloud Services platform. Developers can toggle between high-level coding in Quil and low-level pulse programming without switching environments, thanks to the company’s integrated full-stack design. This approach not only supports experimentation but also helps speed up the journey from research to real applications, making Rigetti especially appealing to government labs, universities, and advanced R&D teams.

Peers Updates

Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ has been making strategic moves in the quantum-safe encryption space. In June 2025, it joined the Oracle Defense Ecosystem, which grants it access to Oracle’s global sales channels, Cloud Marketplace, and Secure Cloud Computing Architecture compliance tools, providing strong validation for its SKA Platform in defense and government applications. Earlier in May, Arqit acquired Ampliphae’s encryption intelligence IP, enhancing its portfolio to include encryption vulnerability analytics —a clear step toward offering comprehensive, quantum-resilient cybersecurity solutions.

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT has accelerated its commercial photonic ambitions recently. In June 2025, it closed a $200 million private placement, bringing its cash reserves to over $350 million to support the launch of its Tempe, AZ, photonic chip foundry. The foundry, which officially opened in May, is already shipping chip components and has followed this with the delivery of its first commercial photon source to South Korea, signaling real-world supplier traction.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have lost 11.5% in the year-to-date period against the industry’s growth of 16.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 18.94, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2025 earnings implies a significant 86.1% rise from the year-ago period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.