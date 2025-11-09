Rigetti EPS Preview: Betting on the Future of Quantum Computing

What is Quantum Computing?

What is quantum computing? Quantum computing is expected to be the next generation of computing, an improved version of a classical computer. Today’s computers store information as 0 (off) or 1 (on), flipping between each. Conversely, in a process called superposition, quantum computers can use both 0 and 1 at the simultaneously. An excellent metaphor for understanding quantum computing imagining a house where children are playing hide-and-go-seek. In this example, envision the children searching each room as today’s computers, with each room, nook, and cranny needing to be searched individually. Meanwhile, rather than checking each room individually, a quantum computer can search the entire house at once.

Quantum computers are not necessarily faster than traditional computers in every aspect. However, for certain complex problems. Quantum computers can solve problems that would take a conventional computer millions of years.

Rigetti Computing Company Overview

Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock Rigetti Computing (RGTI) is a leader in the scorching-hot quantum computing industry group. Rigetti builds industry-leading “superconducting quantum chips” which can be used for finance, logistics, and scheduling applications. The company’s website states its mission as to “Build the world’s most powerful computers to help solve humanity’s most important and pressing problems.”

Rigetti Earnings Preview

· When: Rigetti will report Q3 2025 earnings on Monday, November 10th, after the US stock market closes.

· Wall Street Expectations: Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates suggest that revenue will be a tepid $2.39 million in Q3, while EPS will be $-0.05.

· EPS Track Record: RGTI has a mixed EPS track record. The company has matched Wall Street expectations twice, missed once, and has beaten once as a public company.



· Implied Move: The options market suggests a post-eps move of ~14%.

Rigetti: What to Know about EPS

Rigetti management acknowledges that the company is still mainly in the R&D stage. In other words, unlike most companies, Rigetti will not be judged primarily by its earnings results relative to Wall Street expectations, but instead by news partnerships, technological advances, and forward-looking statements.

Rigetti Performance & Technical View

Over the past year, investors have looked beyond Rigetti’s unproven earnings and sales track record and have instead bet on the future technology of quantum computing. RGTI has been a momentum trader’s dream, with shares soaring some 2,261% over the past year. After the last explosive thrust higher, RGTI shares are testing the rising 50-day moving average – an intermediate trend filter investors should be monitoring.



Bottom Line

Quantum computing promises to transform how complex problems are solved. As Q3 EPS approaches, Rigetti sits at the forefront of this next-generation technological revolution.

