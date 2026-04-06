Rigetti Delivers Novera QPU to USask for Quantum System Build

Rigetti Computing RGTI recently announced the sale and delivery of its 9-qubit Novera QPU to the University of Saskatchewan (USask), marking another step in expanding its footprint in the academic quantum computing market. The system will serve as the core of USask’s first quantum computing platform, supporting research and innovation through its Centre for Quantum Topology and its Applications (quanTA).

The deal highlights Rigetti’s growing traction in supplying modular quantum systems to research institutions, a key early-stage customer segment for the industry. By enabling hands-on access to quantum hardware, the company continues to strengthen its ecosystem and position itself for long-term demand as quantum computing adoption scales.

Likely Trend of RGTI Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares gained 5.1% in Thursday’s trading session. However, in the year-to-date period, shares have lost 36% compared with the industry’s 18.2% decline. The S&P 500 has lost 4.1% over the same period.

This deal strengthens Rigetti’s position in the early-stage quantum ecosystem by expanding its installed base within academic institutions, which are key drivers of research, talent development and future enterprise adoption. Such deployments not only generate near-term revenue but also create long-term pipeline opportunities as universities scale up to larger, higher-qubit systems. Additionally, integrating its QPU within a broader partner ecosystem reinforces Rigetti’s full-stack capabilities, increasing customer stickiness and positioning the company to benefit as quantum computing moves from experimentation to commercialization.

RGTI currently has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion.



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More on the News

RGTI has delivered its 9-qubit Novera QPU to the USask, where it will serve as the foundation of the institution’s first quantum computing system. The platform will be operated by quanTA, enabling research across quantum materials, algorithms, and system design. The deployment is part of Rigetti’s Novera QPU Partner Program, integrating complementary technologies such as a Zero Point Cryogenics dilution refrigerator, Qblox control systems for qubit operations and QuantrolOx software for automated qubit calibration and tuning. This underscores Rigetti’s modular and ecosystem-driven approach to building quantum infrastructure for research institutions.

The latest deal builds on Rigetti’s growing commercial momentum, following its September 2025 announcement of approximately $5.7 million in orders for two 9-qubit Novera systems. Those systems were purchased by an Asian technology manufacturer and a California-based applied physics and AI startup, reflecting demand across both enterprise and research segments. Importantly, these systems are upgradeable, allowing customers to scale qubit capacity over time as their use cases evolve, strengthening long-term customer relationships and revenue visibility.

Beyond standalone QPU deployments, Rigetti is also offering full-scale quantum computing systems based on its modular Cepheus architecture, which supports configurations ranging from 36 to 108 qubits. These systems come with a sourced dilution refrigerator, Rigetti’s proprietary control systems and its QCS Outpost software platform for end-to-end system management, monitoring and integration. The company also manages the entire delivery and installation process, ensuring fully operational systems for clients. Notably, all Rigetti QPUs are manufactured at its Fab-1 facility, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing site, giving the company tighter control over production, quality and innovation.Top of Form

Favorable Industry Prospect of RGTI

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global quantum computing market size was estimated at $1.42 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.24 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2025 to 2030.

The quantum computing market is witnessing a surge in government and private sector investments. Governments are allocating substantial funds to quantum research and development to maintain a competitive edge in emerging technologies.

Recent Developments by RGTI

Recently, RGTI plans to invest up to $100 million in the UK, its first major expansion outside the United States, to accelerate quantum computing development. The company aims to deploy a quantum system exceeding 1,000 qubits within the next three to four years, aligning with the U.K. government’s broader push to become a global quantum leader through a 2 billion Euros funding initiative.

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RGTI’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, RGTI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Envista NVST, Globus Medical GMED and BrightSpring Health Services BTSG. Each stock presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for Envista’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) have increased 11.9% in the past 60 days. Shares of the company have surged 44.9% in the past year against the industry’s 23.4% decline. NVST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.4%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 18.8%.

Globus Medical shares have risen 14% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2026 EPS have increased 11.2% to $4.46 in the past 30 days. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 18.8%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 20.8%.

BrightSpring Health Services shares have soared 134.5% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2026 EPS have jumped 20.1% to $1.61 in the past 30 days. BTSG’s earnings topped estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 40.4%. It has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 47.2% compared with the industry’s 14.5% growth.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

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