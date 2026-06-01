Is Rigetti Computing Stock Going to $50?

Key Points

Rigetti just launched its most powerful quantum system yet (the 108-qubit Cepheus-1-108Q) and secured $100 million in U.S. government funding as part of a $2 billion quantum investment package.

Despite revenue nearly tripling year over year, Rigetti is still burning $20 million in free cash flow per quarter and trades at an extreme price-to-sales ratio of nearly 900.

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The stock market is on a tear. Driven by renewed enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI), the S&P 500 index is up 6.3% over the last month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up a whopping 9.4%.

The run, along with a major announcement from the U.S. Commerce Department, has kicked off a rally in quantum computing stocks. As investors look for the "next AI," they're snapping up shares of companies like IonQ, D-Wave, and, of course, Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI).

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With the recent launch of its most powerful quantum system to date, many investors believe that Rigetti is one of the most promising quantum pure-plays around. But what about the stock? After jumping more than 50% in a month, is it still a buy? Could shares of Rigetti reach $50?

Why Rigetti is turning heads in the quantum computing race

Rigetti builds superconducting quantum computers, using the same basic approach as Alphabet's Google and IBM. This gives the company's systems a few advantages: speed and scale.

Rigetti just launched its most powerful computer to date, the 108-qubit Cepheus-1-108Q. ,

Beyond the tech itself, the company designs and builds everything in-house, from the quantum chips to the software that runs on them. If its approach delivers, Rigetti would own the entire vertical, giving it a major leg up.

As for financials, revenue nearly tripled year over year last quarter, and the company is sitting on more than $400 million in cash, double what it held a year ago.

And of course, there is the recent news: The U.S. government will provide $100 million to Rigetti as part of a larger $2 billion quantum investment package. That's a pretty big deal.

The risks hiding behind Rigetti's explosive stock rally

Revenue nearly tripled last quarter, rising from $1.5 million to $4.4 million. At that scale, the growth percentages don't mean much. And the company is still deeply cash-flow negative, burning $20 million in free cash flow (FCF) this quarter.

Of course, there is the valuation issue: Shares currently trade at a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of nearly 900. The word extreme could be applied here.

Rigetti's technology is promising, no doubt, but it is still just that -- a promise. The company has a runway to keep researching for years, but that's essentially what you're buying here -- research. This is not really a true business at this point.

And as exciting as the government deal is, the $100 million in funding is essentially a grant. The money will be used to fund research and development on an unproven technology in its infancy.

Could Rigetti stock actually reach $50?

So, could shares hit $50? Absolutely. In fact, they probably will. But critically, I don't think they'll stay there.

Once the current rally cools and investors start fleeing speculation, a company trading at 900 times sales with $4.4 million in quarterly revenue is going to get crushed.

Should you buy stock in Rigetti Computing right now?

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Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, International Business Machines, and IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.