Is Rigetti Computing Stock Going to $0?

Key Points

Quantum computing is a highly competitive space.

Rigetti Computing wasn't selected for an important government contract.

10 stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing ›

It's a scary notion for a stock to go to $0. That means that a company has gone bankrupt, and investors may receive almost nothing after the liquidation of assets is complete. Several companies are far less likely to go bankrupt than others, because they are operating in businesses that have continuous product sales.

There are also investments available that are working on future technologies, such as biotech and quantum computing companies. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) falls into the latter category, so it's at a higher risk of going to $0 than many others in the market.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

But is the clock ticking for Rigetti Computing? Let's take a look.

Quantum computing is a crowded field

Rigetti Computing is competing in the race to develop a viable quantum computer. This isn't an easy task, and there are several strong competitors, some with nearly unlimited funding, that are competing to develop a commercially viable quantum computer.

Rigetti Computing is known as a quantum computing pure play, which means its only focus is on bringing quantum computing products to the market. This could turn the stock into a huge winner if it's successful, but if it fails, it could head to $0 in a hurry.

During the third quarter, Rigetti Computing only had revenue of $1.9 million, yet operating losses totaled $20.5 million. That's a gross imbalance, but it should be expected for an early stage company like Rigetti.

The biggest question is how long Rigetti can survive at its current spending rate. As of Nov. 6, it has about $600 million in cash and equivalents. That provides a nice cushion and allows Rigetti to operate at its current rate for multiple years without needing to seek outside funding.

However, if the company's recent results are indicative of future success, it may have a hard time raising additional capital.

Rigetti Computing wasn't selected for a huge military program

One of the biggest contracts any quantum computing company can win is from DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. DARPA helps develop cutting-edge technology for all branches of the U.S. military, and it would be a huge win if Rigetti Computing could capture the quantum computing contract DARPA is offering.

However, Rigetti Computing was excluded from the Stage B trial after participating in the Stage A trial. This is a sign that Rigetti is behind many of its peers, and investors don't want to own anything but the top dog in this space.

So, is Rigetti heading for $0? Maybe. If it continues on this track, it may eventually hit that level. I think there are better quantum computing options available, like IonQ. Investors should look to those first before betting on Rigetti. However, it still has the risk of heading to $0.

If you're looking for a far safer option, then a quantum computing ETF may be a better idea. These ETFs are filled with multiple companies, including big tech companies that have almost no chance of heading to $0.

Should you buy stock in Rigetti Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Rigetti Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rigetti Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 26, 2026.

Keithen Drury has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.