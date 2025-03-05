Rigetti Computing Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results, Highlights Strategic Collaboration and Technology Milestones

Rigetti Computing reports Q4 2024 results, highlighting $2.3 million revenue, $19.5 million expenses, and a $153 million net loss.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. released its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, reporting revenues of $2.3 million for Q4 and $10.8 million for the full year, while experiencing significant operating losses of $18.5 million and a net loss of $153.0 million for the quarter, including large non-cash charges. The company maintains a strong cash position of $217.2 million after raising $153.3 million through equity offerings. Rigetti has entered into a strategic collaboration with Quanta Computer to invest over $100 million each in advancing superconducting quantum computing technologies and secured its first QPU sale to Montana State University. Additionally, the launch of the 84-qubit Ankaa-3 system showcases advancements in quantum computer fidelity, and significant research efforts focus on improving qubit readout techniques.

Rigetti secured a strategic collaboration agreement with Quanta Computer to advance superconducting quantum computing, with both companies committing over $100 million in investments over five years.

Successful sale of a Novera QPU to Montana State University marks Rigetti's first sale to an academic institution, supporting education and research in quantum technologies.

The launch of the 84-qubit Ankaa-3 system, featuring significant advancements in qubit fidelity, solidifies Rigetti's position as a leader in quantum computing technology.

Rigetti's cash reserves increased significantly to $217.2 million, bolstered by $153.3 million raised through stock offerings, enhancing its financial stability for future growth initiatives.

Significant net loss of $153 million for the fourth quarter and $201 million for the full year 2024, indicating financial struggles despite revenue generation.

Operating expenses vastly exceed revenues, with $19.5 million in expenses against only $2.3 million in fourth-quarter revenue.

Reliance on stock offerings for financial stability, evidenced by the $153.3 million raised through the sale of shares, which could dilute existing shareholder value.

What were Rigetti's fourth quarter revenues for 2024?

Rigetti's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $2.3 million.

How much did Rigetti lose in the fourth quarter of 2024?

The company reported a net loss of $153.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Who is Rigetti collaborating with to enhance quantum computing?

Rigetti is collaborating with Quanta Computer to accelerate superconducting quantum computing technology development.

What significant technology did Rigetti launch in December 2024?

Rigetti launched the 84-qubit Ankaa-3 system, featuring improved performance and fidelity.

What investment did Quanta Computer make in Rigetti?

Quanta Computer invested $35 million to purchase shares of Rigetti common stock, pending regulatory approval.

BERKELEY, Calif., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.









Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Highlights











Revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $2.3 million



Operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were $19.5 million



Operating loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $18.5 million



Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $153.0 million, including $135.1 million of non-cash charges for the fair value change in the earn-out and derivative warrant liabilities



For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenues were $10.8 million, operating expenses were $74.2 million, operating loss was $68.5 million and net loss was $201.0 million, including $133.9 million of non-cash charges for the fair value change in the earn-out and derivative warrant liabilities



As of December 31, 2024 cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities totaled $217.2 million



Received net proceeds of $153.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024 from the sale of 88.1 million shares of common stock through a registered direct offering and completion of our at-the-market equity offering



Prepaid in full all remaining amounts owed under our loan agreement with Trinity Capital, Inc.











Business & Strategic Collaboration Updates











New strategic collaboration with Quanta Computer







Rigetti has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Quanta Computer, Inc. (“Quanta”), a Taiwan-based Global Fortune 500 company and the global leader of computer server manufacturing, with the goal of accelerating the development and commercialization of superconducting quantum computing. The companies have committed to investing more than $100 million each over the next five years pursuant to the collaboration agreement, with both sides focusing on their complementary strengths to develop superconducting quantum computing technologies. In addition, pursuant to a securities purchase agreement, Quanta will invest $35 million to purchase shares of Rigetti common stock, subject to regulatory clearance. The agreements were signed on February 27, 2025.





“Quanta’s collaboration with Rigetti is designed to strengthen our position in this flourishing market. Our companies’ complementary strengths -- Rigetti as a pioneer in superconducting quantum technology, with open, modular architecture enabling integration of innovative solutions across the stack, and Quanta as the world’s leading notebook/server manufacturer with $43 billion in annual sales -- will support us in our goal to be at the forefront of the quantum computing industry,” says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO.







Montana State University purchases a Novera QPU







Rigetti sold a Novera QPU to Montana State University (MSU) in December 2024, which was the Company’s first QPU sale to an academic institution. The Novera will be located at MSU’s QCORE to educate and train scientists and engineers on quantum computing technologies, in addition to being used to create a testbed for quantum computing R&D. MSU’s QCORE is a new center of excellence for quantum enabling technologies established to accelerate workforce development and the regional quantum innovation ecosystem.









Technology Milestones











84-qubit Ankaa-3 system launches with record high fidelity







Rigetti launched its 84-qubit Ankaa™-3 system in December 2024. Ankaa-3 features an extensive hardware redesign that enables superior performance. Rigetti achieved major two-qubit gate fidelity milestones with Ankaa-3: successfully halving error rates in 2024 to achieve a 99.0% median iSWAP gate fidelity and demonstrating 99.5% median fidelity with fSim gates. Rigetti’s newest flagship quantum computer continues to feature Rigetti’s scalable, industry-leading chip architecture with 3D signal delivery while incorporating major enhancements to key technologies.





Ankaa-3 is available to Rigetti’s partners via the Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform (QCS



®



) and to the general public via Microsoft Azure and Amazon Braket.





“We believe that superconducting qubits are the winning modality for quantum computers given their fast gate speeds and scalability. We’ve developed critical IP to scale our systems and remain confident in our plans to scale to 100+ qubits by the end of the year with a targeted 2x reduction in error rates from the error rates we achieved at the end of 2024. We believe our leadership in superconducting quantum computing continues to be reinforced as we push the boundaries of our system performance, as evidenced by the success of Ankaa-3,” says Dr. Kulkarni.







Successful AI-powered calibration of a Rigetti QPU







AI-powered tools from Quantum Elements and Qruise remotely automated the calibration of a Rigetti QPU integrated with Quantum Machines’ control system. This work was part of the “AI for Quantum Calibration Challenge” (the “Challenge”) hosted at the Israeli Quantum Computing Center. The two companies participating in the Challenge, Quantum Elements and Qruise, automated the calibration of a 9-qubit Rigetti Novera™ QPU integrated with Quantum Machines’ advanced OPX1000 control system and NVIDIA DGX Quantum, a unified system for quantum-classical computing that NVIDIA built with Quantum Machines. This achievement showcases the potential of AI in quantum computer calibration and also highlights the growing collaboration within the quantum computing ecosystem.





Quantum Elements, Cruise, and Quantum Machines are members of Rigetti's Novera QPU Partner Program -- an ecosystem of quantum computing hardware, software, and service providers who build and offer integral components of a functional quantum computing system.





“We believe that another advantage we leverage is our modular approach to developing our technology. By enabling our partners to integrate their technology with ours, we can explore and advance creative and flexible ways to improve quantum computing capabilities,” says Dr. Kulkarni.







Research demonstrating optical reading technique published in







Nature Physics









Joint research with QphoX and Qblox demonstrating the ability to readout superconducting qubits with an optical transducer was recently published in



Nature Physics



. This approach to qubit signal processing could have benefits in building scalable quantum computers as it could be a more compact, modular approach for measuring qubit performance in quantum computing systems that rely on microwave amplification. Current qubit readout techniques used by superconducting quantum computer systems in cryogenic environments can be resource intensive from a thermal and power usage perspective. A potential solution to this problem may be to replace coaxial cables and other cryogenic components with optical fibers, which have a considerably smaller footprint and negligible thermal conductivity. To demonstrate the potential of this technology, QphoX, Rigetti and Qblox connected a transducer to a superconducting qubit, with the goal of measuring its state using light transmitted through an optical fiber. It was discovered that the transducer is capable of converting the signal that reads out the qubit and the qubit can also be sufficiently protected from decoherence introduced by thermal noise or stray optical photons from the transducer during operation.









Conference Call and Webcast









Rigetti will host a conference call later today, March 5, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET, or 2:00 pm PT, to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results.





You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call at





https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5jaikwa8/





or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at





https://investors.rigetti.com/





. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations following the conclusion of the call for one year.





To participate in the live call, you must register using the following link:





https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc3642ee5e70e4bea9d3311a88c4e128a





. Once registered, you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. When you dial in, you will input your PIN and be routed into the call. If you register and forget your PIN, or lose the registration confirmation email, simply re-register to receive a new PIN.







About Rigetti







Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. In 2021, Rigetti began selling on-premises quantum computing systems with qubit counts between 24 and 84 qubits, supporting national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti’s 9-qubit Novera QPU was introduced in 2023 supporting a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer’s existing cryogenic and control systems. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at





https://www.rigetti.com/





.







Contacts







Rigetti Computing Investor Contact:









IR@Rigetti.com









Rigetti Computing Media Contact:









press@rigetti.com











Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company’s future success and performance, including expectations with respect to future revenues and the timing, availability and impact of government programs relating to quantum information science; expectations regarding the advantages and impact of the strategic collaboration agreement with Quanta Computer on our operations, technology roadmap, milestones, and our position in the industry; the expectation that Rigetti and Quanta will each invest more than $100 million over the next five years; expectations regarding Quanta’s anticipated $35 million investment in Rigetti through a purchase of Rigetti’s common stock; anticipated regulatory clearance; expectations related to the Company’s ability to achieve milestones including the development of future generations of hardware, including any future generations developed to achieve our targeted fidelities and qubit counts, or to demonstrate narrow quantum advantage or broad quantum advantage, each of which is an important anticipated milestone for our technology roadmap and commercialization of our quantum computers; expectations with respect to scaling to create larger qubit systems without sacrificing gate performance using the Company’s modular chip architecture, including expectations with respect to the Company’s anticipated systems and targeted error rate reduction; expectations with respect to future sales or leases of the Novera QPU, customer adoption of the Ankaa-3 systems and Novera QPU; the possibility that reading out superconducting qubits with an optical transducer could have benefits in building scalable quantum computers; the possibility that replacing coaxial cables and other cryogenic components with optical fibers could result in less thermal and power usage; expectations with respect to the Company’s partners and customers and the quantum computing plans and activities thereof; and expectations with respect to the anticipated stages of quantum technology maturation, including the Company’s ability to develop a quantum computer that is able to solve practical, operationally relevant problems significantly better, faster, or cheaper than a current classical solution and achieve quantum advantage on the anticipated timing or at all. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to achieve milestones, technological advancements, including with respect to its technology roadmap; the ability of the Company to obtain government contracts successfully and in a timely manner and the availability of government funding; the potential of quantum computing; the ability of the Company to expand its QPU sales and the Novera QPU Partnership Program; the success of the Company’s partnerships and collaborations, including the strategic collaboration with Quanta Computer; the Company’s ability to accelerate its development of multiple generations of quantum processors; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; the ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and attract and retain management and key employees; costs related to operating as a public company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, or competitive factors; the Company’s estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which the Company competes; the ability of the Company to implement its strategic initiatives and expansion plans; the expected use of proceeds from the Company’s past and future financings or other capital; the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources; unfavorable conditions in the Company’s industry, the global economy or global supply chain, including rising inflation and interest rates, deteriorating international trade relations, political turmoil, natural catastrophes, warfare and terrorist attacks; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.











RIGETTI COMPUTING, INC.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(in thousands, except number of shares and par value)













































December 31,













December 31,

















2024

















2023

















Assets































Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





67,674













$





21,392













Available-for-sale investments - short-term









124,420

















78,537













Accounts receivable









2,427

















5,029













Prepaid expenses









3,156

















1,938













Other current assets









9,081

















771













Total current assets









206,758

















107,667













Available-for-sale investments - long-term









25,068

















—













Property and equipment, net









44,643

















44,483













Operating lease right-of-use assets









7,993

















7,634













Other assets









325

















129













Total assets





$





284,787













$





159,913











































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity































Current liabilities:





























Accounts payable





$





1,590













$





5,772













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









8,005

















8,563













Current portion of deferred revenue









113

















343













Current portion of debt









—

















12,164













Current portion of operating lease liabilities









2,159

















2,210













Total current liabilities









11,867

















29,052













Debt, less current portion









—

















9,894













Deferred revenue, less current portion









698

















—













Operating lease liabilities, less current portion









6,641

















6,297













Derivative warrant liabilities









93,095

















2,927













Earn-out liabilities









45,897

















2,155













Total liabilities









158,198

















50,325













Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders’ equity:





























Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding









—

















—













Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 283,546,871 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 147,066,336 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023









29

















14













Additional paid-in capital









681,202

















463,089













Accumulated other comprehensive income









105

















244













Accumulated deficit









(554,747





)













(353,759





)









Total stockholders’ equity









126,589

















109,588













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





284,787













$





159,913































































RIGETTI COMPUTING, INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(in thousands, except per share data)





























































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

















2024













2023













2024













2023











Revenue





$





2,274













$





3,376













$





10,790













$





12,008













Cost of revenue









1,271

















860

















5,093

















2,800













Total gross profit









1,003

















2,516

















5,697

















9,208













Operating expenses:





















































Research and development









13,657

















12,787

















49,750

















52,768













Selling, general and administrative









5,840

















6,936

















24,457

















27,744













Restructuring









—

















—

















—

















991













Total operating expenses









19,497

















19,723

















74,207

















81,503













Loss from operations









(18,494





)













(17,207





)













(68,510





)













(72,295





)









Other income (expense), net





















































Interest expense









(446





)













(1,268





)













(3,255





)













(5,779





)









Interest income









1,546

















1,330

















5,113

















5,076













Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities









(90,885





)













3,160

















(90,168





)













(1,160





)









Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities









(44,256





)













1,413

















(43,742





)













(949





)









Loss on extinguishment of debt









(426





)













—

















(426





)













—













Total other expense, net









(134,467





)













4,635

















(132,478





)













(2,812





)









Net loss before provision for income taxes









(152,961





)













(12,572





)













(200,988





)













(75,107





)









Provision for income taxes









—

















—

















—

















—













Net loss





$





(152,961





)









$





(12,572





)









$





(200,988





)









$





(75,107





)









Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted





$





(0.68





)









$





(0.09





)









$





(1.09





)









$





(0.57





)









Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted









226,364

















140,537

















184,666

















131,977































































































RIGETTI COMPUTING INC.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW













(in thousands)





























Year Ended December 31,

















2024













2023













Cash flows from operating activities:































Net loss





$





(200,988





)









$





(75,107





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





























Depreciation and amortization









6,906

















7,426













Stock-based compensation









13,069

















12,409













Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities









43,742

















949













Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities









90,168

















1,160













Change in fair value of forward contract









—

















2,229













Impairment of deferred offering costs









—

















836













Accretion of available-for-sale securities









(3,622





)













(3,121





)









Loss on extinguishment of debt









426

















—













Amortization of debt issuance costs, commitment fees and accretion of final payment fees









844

















1,453













Non-cash lease expense









1,909

















1,682













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





























Accounts receivable









2,602

















1,206













Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets









(2,434





)













(259





)









Deferred revenue









468

















(618





)









Accounts payable









(1,036





)













895













Accrued expenses and operating lease liabilities









(2,681





)













(1,719





)









Net cash used in operating activities









(50,627





)













(50,579





)











Cash flows from investing activities:































Purchases of property and equipment









(11,098





)













(9,059





)









Purchases of available-for-sale securities









(224,764





)













(109,252





)









Maturities of available-for-sale securities









157,500

















119,084













Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities









(78,362





)













773















Cash flows from financing activities:































Principal repayments and prepayment and final payment fees of notes payable









(23,328





)













(8,333





)









Net payments of tax withholdings on sell-to-cover equity award transactions









(6,272





)













—













Proceeds from sale of common stock through Common Stock Purchase Agreement









12,838

















20,544













Proceeds from sale of common stock through At-The-Market (ATM) Offering









97,500

















—













Proceeds from sale of common stock through registered direct offering









96,000

















—













Payments of offering costs









(1,833





)













(107





)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options and warrants









554

















1,126













Net cash provided by financing activities









175,459

















13,230













Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









(188





)













80













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









46,282

















(36,496





)









Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period









21,392

















57,888













Cash and cash equivalents – end of period





$





67,674













$





21,392















Supplemental disclosures of other cash flow information:































Cash paid for interest





$





2,350













$





4,340















Non-cash investing and financing activities:































Capitalization of deferred costs to equity upon share issuance









—

















13













Purchases of property and equipment recorded in accounts payable









466

















3,612













Purchases of property and equipment recorded in accrued expenses









150

















1,019













Non-cash addition to operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liability









2,268

















—













Unrealized gain on short term investments









66

















325











