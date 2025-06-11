Rigetti Computing Raises $350 Million in Equity Offering to Support Quantum Computing Initiatives

Rigetti Computing raised $350 million through stock sales to enhance quantum computing capabilities and support strategic collaborations.

Quiver AI Summary

Rigetti Computing, Inc. announced the successful completion of an at-the-market equity offering, generating $350 million in gross proceeds, bringing their total cash resources to approximately $575 million without any debt. This funding is intended for working capital, capital expenditures, and general corporate purposes, as well as potential strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Rigetti, known for its advancements in quantum-classical computing, has been operating quantum computers since 2017 and recently introduced its 9-qubit Novera QPU to enhance R&D capabilities. The company designs and manufactures its quantum chips in-house and aims to support the commercial scale-up of its quantum technologies.

Potential Positives

Completion of a $350 million equity offering enhances Rigetti's cash position to approximately $575 million, boosting its financial stability.

The company has no debt, making it well-positioned for future investments and operational expansions.

The proceeds from the offering will support commercial scale-up of its superconducting gate-based quantum computers, indicating growth in their core technology area.

Rigetti's strategic intentions to use a portion of the proceeds for potential collaborations or acquisitions signal a proactive approach to growth and market expansion.

Potential Negatives

Rigetti's reliance on an at-the-market equity offering to raise $350 million may indicate underlying financial instability or a lack of alternative funding sources.

The extensive list of uncertainties and risks associated with forward-looking statements may diminish investor confidence in the company's future performance.

Despite having raised a substantial amount, the mention of potential challenges in obtaining government contracts and funding raises concerns about the company's ability to secure crucial financial support for its operations.

FAQ

What is Rigetti Computing's recent funding announcement?

Rigetti Computing announced the completion of $350 million in gross proceeds from its equity offering program to support its quantum computing operations.

How much cash does Rigetti have after the new funding?

With the new funding, Rigetti will have approximately $575 million in cash and cash equivalents, and no debt.

What will Rigetti use the proceeds from the offering for?

Rigetti intends to use the proceeds for working capital, capital expenditures, and may also explore strategic collaborations or acquisitions.

What advancements has Rigetti made in quantum computing?

Rigetti has developed the first multi-chip quantum processor and operates cloud-based and on-premises quantum computing systems for various clients.

Where can I find more information about Rigetti Computing?

More information about Rigetti Computing can be found on their official website at https://www.rigetti.com/.

$RGTI Insider Trading Activity

$RGTI insiders have traded $RGTI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUBODH K KULKARNI (President and CEO) sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $12,004,400

DAVID RIVAS (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 671,600 shares for an estimated $5,772,340 .

. JEFFREY A. BERTELSEN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 231,250 shares for an estimated $2,696,334 .

. CATHY L MCCARTHY sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,240

$RGTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of $RGTI stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RGTI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RGTI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

BERKELEY, Calif., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced that it has completed sales of $350 million gross proceeds of its common stock pursuant to its previously disclosed at-the-market equity offering program. With this additional funding, Rigetti will have approximately $575 million of cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments with no debt, and is well positioned to support commercial scale-up of its superconducting gate-based quantum computers. Rigetti intends to use the proceeds from the offering primarily for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes, and may also use a portion of the net proceeds to enter into strategic collaborations, acquisitions or partnerships in the future.







About Rigetti







Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. In 2021, Rigetti began selling on-premises quantum computing systems with qubit counts between 24 and 84 qubits, supporting national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti’s 9-qubit Novera QPU was introduced in 2023 supporting a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer’s existing cryogenic and control systems. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at https://www.rigetti.com/.







Rigetti Computing Media Contact











press@rigetti.com











Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company’s expectations with respect to its future success and performance, including expectations with respect to its use of funds, business strategy, and being well-positioned to support commercial scale-up of its superconducting gate-based quantum computers, and the potential of the Company’s business and quantum computing generally. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to achieve milestones, technological advancements, including with respect to its technology roadmap; the ability of the Company to obtain government contracts successfully and in a timely manner and the availability of government funding; the potential of quantum computing; the success of the Company’s partnerships and collaborations, including the strategic collaboration with Quanta; the Company’s ability to accelerate its development of multiple generations of quantum processors; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; the ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and attract and retain management and key employees; costs related to operating as a public company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, or competitive factors; the Company’s estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which the Company competes; the ability of the Company to implement its strategic initiatives and expansion plans; the expected use of proceeds from the Company’s past and future financings or other capital; the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources; unfavorable conditions in the Company’s industry, the global economy or global supply chain, including rising inflation and interest rates, deteriorating international trade relations, political turmoil, natural catastrophes, warfare and terrorist attacks; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.



