Rigetti Computing Leads $5.48 Million Consortium to Advance Superconducting Qubit Technology Through Innovative Fabrication Process

Potential Positives

The $5.48 million award from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research validates Rigetti's innovative chip fabrication technology, positioning the company as a leader in quantum computing technology development.

Collaboration with prestigious institutions such as Iowa State University, the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the University of Connecticut, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory enhances Rigetti's research and access to expertise in superconducting qubits.

The successful implementation of the Alternating-Bias Assisted Annealing (ABAA) process is expected to improve qubit performance and scalability, addressing critical challenges in the quantum computing industry.

Potential Negatives

Potential over-reliance on government funding and awards may indicate a vulnerability in Rigetti's business model if future funding is not secured.

Forward-looking statements in the release highlight significant risks and uncertainties, suggesting potential volatility in achieving projected milestones and technological advancements.

The acknowledgment of fundamental challenges in addressing defects in superconducting qubits raises concerns about the feasibility and timeline of Rigetti's technology development and commercialization efforts.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the Rigetti-led consortium project?

The project aims to understand how ABAA reduces defects in superconducting qubits, enhancing quantum computing technologies.

Which institutions are involved in the consortium?

The consortium includes Iowa State University, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, University of Connecticut, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

What is Alternating-Bias Assisted Annealing (ABAA)?

ABAA is a chip fabrication technique that applies alternating low-voltage pulses to improve superconducting qubit performance.

How does ABAA improve qubit performance?

ABAA helps to target qubit frequencies pre-packaging, reducing two-level system defects that can affect qubit performance.

What are the expected benefits of understanding ABAA's effects?

Gaining insights into ABAA will advance the scalability of quantum devices and improve performance in superconducting qubits.

$RGTI Insider Trading Activity

$RGTI insiders have traded $RGTI stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID RIVAS (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 716,631 shares for an estimated $5,384,200 .

. VENTURE PARTNERS X L.P. BESSEMER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,666,993 shares for an estimated $4,121,117 .

. MICHAEL S. CLIFTON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $2,253,750 .

. CATHY L MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,278,240 .

. RICHARD DANIS (GENERAL COUNSEL & CORP. SEC.) sold 5,982 shares for an estimated $9,272

$RGTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of $RGTI stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RGTI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RGTI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

Full Release





The $5.48 million Rigetti-led consortium will include Iowa State University, the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the University of Connecticut, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The project aims to develop a deeper understanding of how Rigetti’s novel chip fabrication process, Alternating-Bias Assisted Annealing (ABAA), reduces defects in superconducting qubits.







BERKELEY, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, announced today that it was granted an





Air Force Office of Scientific Research





award to further develop its breakthrough chip fabrication technology, Alternating-Bias Assisted Annealing (ABAA). The $5.48 million Rigetti-led consortium, including Iowa State University, the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the University of Connecticut, and *Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), aims to develop a detailed understanding of how ABAA impacts the chip on a microscopic level — which will shed light on defects in superconducting qubits and open new avenues for understanding and mitigating them.





Addressing defects in superconducting qubits is a fundamental challenge in building large-scale fault-tolerant quantum computers. Last year,





Rigetti introduced ABAA





which entails applying a series of alternating low-voltage pulses at room temperature to the oxide barrier of the Josephson junction, a critical part of Rigetti’s superconducting qubits. Rigetti researchers discovered that this technique enables qubit frequencies to be precisely targeted prior to chip packaging. This improves the fidelity of two-qubit gates and the scalability of the technology. Unlike more complicated solutions that address the problem of tuning frequency, which often require laser trimming of the chip, ABAA is a simple and scalable process that only requires sending pulses of voltage to the chip.





Rigetti devices that have been manufactured leveraging ABAA show a reduction in two-level systems (TLSs). TLSs are defects in a qubit’s material that impact qubit performance by pulling energy from the qubit or dephasing it. Ultimately, understanding the effects of ABAA on TLSs will lay the groundwork for scaling the fabrication of superconducting quantum devices and other applications that rely on amorphous materials in tunnel junctions and dielectrics.





“This project gives us access to the resources and expertise to unlock the full potential of ABAA and gain a foundational understanding of defects in superconducting qubits,” says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO. “We already know that superconducting qubits have advantages in speed and scalability. Deepening our knowledge of superconducting qubit defects puts us in an even better position to scale our systems with improved performance.”





Rigetti continues to support the U.S. Government’s commitment to maintaining quantum computing leadership and advancing the field. Rigetti was recently





selected to participate in DARPA’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative





, which aims to determine if any approach to quantum computing can achieve utility-scale operation by 2033.







*Funded separately though Laboratory for Physical Sciences, University of Maryland









About Rigetti







Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. In 2021, Rigetti began selling on-premises quantum computing systems with qubit counts between 24 and 84 qubits, supporting national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti’s 9-qubit Novera™ QPU was introduced in 2023 supporting a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer’s existing cryogenic and control systems. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at





www.rigetti.com





.







Rigetti Computing Media Contact











press@rigetti.com











Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including but not limited to, expectations with respect to the Company’s business and operations, including its expectations related to the Air Force Office of Scientific Research award and work with Iowa State University, the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, the University of Connecticut, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory to develop a detailed understanding of how Alternating-Bias Assisted Annealing (ABAA) impacts the chip on a microscopic level, unlocking ABAA’s full potential, and expectations that deepening knowledge of superconducting qubit defects improves Rigetti’s position to scale systems with improved performance. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events and can be identified by terminology such as “commit,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “intend,” “strive,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursue,” “aim,” “goal,” “outlook,” “anticipate,” “assume,” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Rigetti and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: Rigetti’s ability to achieve milestones, technological advancements, including with respect to its roadmap, help unlock quantum computing, and develop practical applications; the ability of Rigetti to complete ongoing negotiations with government contractors successfully and in a timely manner; the potential of quantum computing; the ability of Rigetti to obtain government contracts and the availability of government funding; the ability of Rigetti to expand its QCS business; the success of Rigetti’s partnerships and collaborations; Rigetti’s ability to accelerate its development of multiple generations of quantum processors; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Rigetti or others; the ability to continue to meet stock exchange listing standards; costs related to operating as a public company; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including taxes and tariffs; the possibility that Rigetti may be adversely affected by other economic, business, or competitive factors; Rigetti’s estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which Rigetti competes; the ability of Rigetti to execute on its technology roadmap; the ability of Rigetti to implement its strategic initiatives, expansion plans and continue to innovate its existing services; disruptions in banking systems, increased costs, international trade relations, political turmoil, natural catastrophes, warfare, and terrorist attacks; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.



