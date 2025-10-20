Rigetti Computing: Is It Too Late to Buy After a 5,000% rally?

Key Points

Rigetti Computing's shares soared as investors became more optimistic about the potential market for quantum computing.

Rigetti is taking a comprehensive approach to the industry, designing and building its own quantum processing units, and creating a programming language.

The company has a long way to go before it could turn a profit.

With shares up by a jaw-dropping 5,100% over the last 12 months, Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) exemplifies the life-changing potential of stock investing. If you bought $10,000 worth of shares of this speculative tech company last October, your position would now be worth over half a million dollars.

After a rise of that magnitude, potential new investors must be left wondering if they should jump on Rigetti's hype train or wait for a dip. Let's dig into the company's fundamentals to decide what the near future might bring.

Is quantum computing ready for prime time?

Quantum computing promises to radically expand the reach of digital technology. When it works accurately, it can solve certain types of unusual, but extraordinarily difficult, problems that would take even a classical supercomputer an impossible amount of time. And while the technology has seemed "just around the corner" for decades, some recent breakthroughs have ignited optimism.

For example, one of the chief challenges in developing a useful quantum computer is that they are vastly more prone to errors than classical machines. But late last year, Alphabet subsidiary Google revealed its Willow chip, a state-of-the-art quantum computing chip that does a progressively better job of correcting its own mistakes the more computing power it uses. Perhaps more remarkably, on one of the benchmark computational problems that is used to test the abilities of quantum machines, Willow delivered the answer in about five minutes. For a traditional supercomputer to solve it would have taken 10 septillion years.

If they can be made reliable and cost effective enough to commercialize, such machines could drive revolutionary advances in areas ranging from drug discovery to material science. Quantum computers could also play a role in artificial intelligence by assisting with model training and optimization, which involves finding the most efficient use of resources to achieve a task.

Where does Rigetti fit in?

While Google looks like the leader in quantum computing technology, a rising tide lifts all boats, and investors are pouring capital into the entire industry. Rigetti's compelling business model has also likely played a role in its explosive rally.

Rigetti takes a comprehensive picks-and-shovels approach to the quantum computing industry. It designs and builds its own chips, called quantum processing units (QPUs), at its California-based foundry. And it created its own programming language called Quil alongside a platform called Quantum Cloud Services (QCS), which is designed to allow clients to access its quantum processing power through the cloud.

The company is in the early stages of commercialization: It recently announced a $5.7 million purchase order for two of its Novera quantum computing systems, which it expects to deliver in 2026. But while these deals are a good sign, investors shouldn't expect those purchases to necessarily mark the start of mass quantum computing adoption or sustainable growth.

While nonprofit research institutions and early adopters will continue to experiment with quantum computing, analysts at McKinsey and Company believe scalable quantum devices might not be commercially viable before 2040 at the earliest. In the meantime, Rigetti's financial condition is alarming.

Massive cash burn

For better or worse, public companies exist to generate profits for their shareholders. Technological prowess comes second, and arguably doesn't matter at all if it doesn't eventually benefit the bottom line. Rigetti's shareholders may soon have to reckon with this fact.

In the second quarter, its operating losses grew 24% year over year to $19.8 million (compared to revenue of $1.8 million). Meanwhile, the number of shares outstanding jumped by 74% to almost 300 million. Rigetti is still sitting on a mountain of cash from a $350 million stock offering in June. But that money won't last forever, and investors should expect the company to continue relying on equity financing to fund operations until it can achieve profitability.

With viable quantum computers potentially over a decade away, Rigetti's management team will likely need to substantially dilute the positions of current shareholders in their efforts to get the company across the finish line. Yet even with this in mind, it's not too late to buy the stock. If anything, it's too early. But it may make sense to wait for a correction or another technological breakthrough before you consider opening a position in the stock.

Will Ebiefung has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

