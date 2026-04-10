Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) closed at $14.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.52% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.51%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.05, reflecting a 37.5% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.25 million, up 120.75% from the year-ago period.

RGTI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $25.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +73.44% and +254.73%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Rigetti Computing, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Rigetti Computing, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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