Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) was up +1.14% at $17.70. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.19%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 23.33% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 18.71%, and the S&P 500's gain of 10.02%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Rigetti Computing, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 11, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.05, signifying a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.25 million, showing a 120.75% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.16 per share and a revenue of $24.66 million, indicating changes of +75% and +247.87%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Rigetti Computing, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 4.71% increase. Rigetti Computing, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.