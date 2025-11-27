Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 73.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $51.73 in the previous session. Rigel has gained 203% since the start of the year compared to the 8.8% gain for the Zacks Medical sector and the 9.4% return for the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 4, 2025, Rigel reported EPS of $1.46 versus consensus estimate of $0.93.

For the current fiscal year, Rigel is expected to post earnings of $6.54 per share on $290.75 in revenues. This represents a 560.61% change in EPS on a 62.18% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.3 per share on $311.7 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -34.25% and 7.21%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Rigel has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Rigel has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 7.8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 20.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 47.2X versus its peer group's average of 15.5X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Rigel currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Rigel fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Rigel shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does RIGL Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of RIGL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH). AUPH has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc beat our consensus estimate by 43.75%, and for the current fiscal year, AUPH is expected to post earnings of $0.85 per share on revenue of $280.35 million.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc have gained 34% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 21.12X and a P/CF of 53.08X.

The Medical - Drugs industry is in the top 31% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for RIGL and AUPH, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

