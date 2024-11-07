News & Insights

Ridgeline Minerals Strikes High-Grade Gold in Nevada

November 07, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

Ridgeline Minerals (TSE:RDG) has released an update.

Ridgeline Minerals has announced a significant high-grade gold discovery at its Swift Project in Nevada, with drill results revealing mineralization comparable to existing mines in the Cortez District. This milestone discovery marks a promising development in their ongoing exploration efforts with Nevada Gold Mines.

