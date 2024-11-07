Ridgeline Minerals Strikes High-Grade Gold in Nevada

Ridgeline Minerals (TSE:RDG) has released an update.
Ridgeline Minerals has announced a significant high-grade gold discovery at its Swift Project in Nevada, with drill results revealing mineralization comparable to existing mines in the Cortez District. This milestone discovery marks a promising development in their ongoing exploration efforts with Nevada Gold Mines.
