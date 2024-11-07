Ridgeline Minerals Strikes High-Grade Gold in Nevada

Ridgeline Minerals (TSE:RDG) has released an update.

Ridgeline Minerals has announced a significant high-grade gold discovery at its Swift Project in Nevada, with drill results revealing mineralization comparable to existing mines in the Cortez District. This milestone discovery marks a promising development in their ongoing exploration efforts with Nevada Gold Mines.

For further insights into TSE:RDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.