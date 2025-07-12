Ride the AI Wave with Two Long-Term Leaders

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Hello, Reader

The American billionaire J. Paul Getty once remarked that his formula for success was to “rise early, work hard, strike oil.”

But if you don’t strike oil, you need other ways to accumulate — and protect — your wealth.

So, while there is no perfect investment method, there is a way to allocate your assets intelligently. This will then help you set yourself up for the best chance at success.

Now, there are multiple facets to this strategy, but the one I want to focus on today is stocks to buy and hold forever. So, here are two stocks that I consider to be some of the best “Forever Stocks” out there.

Let’s get started…

Two “Forever Stocks”

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

GE HealthCare is interesting – both for what it is already and what it could become.

As one of the oldest “new” healthcare stocks in the market, GE HealthCare is a blue-chip company with a formidable presence in the medical imaging industry.

The company operates in more than 160 countries. It sells medical equipment like CT scans, MRIs, X-rays, and ultrasound machines. It also sells service contracts on those machines.

From an investment perspective GE HealthCare is a two-part story. It is a solid, steadily growing medical imaging company that also includes considerable fast-growth potential from its AI product line and investments.

According to Grand View Research, artificial intelligence will become a key driver of medical device innovation over the coming decade. The research firm predicts the AI component of the healthcare market will skyrocket from $15.4 billion in annual sales last year to more than $200 billion in 2030. That’s a compound annual growth rate of 37.5%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

PayPal is a titan of the digital payments industry.

During the last several years, the tally of active accounts on PayPal’s platform has swelled 63% to 435 million, while the annual volume of processed payments on its platform has doubled to a whopping $1.37 trillion.

PayPal’s dominant position in the “branded checkout” segment has powered most of that growth. The “PayPal/Venmo” checkout button you might see when shopping online is an example of that business. Eighty percent of the top 1,500 retailers in North America and Europe feature PayPal in their digital wallets.

But PayPal is not taking its success for granted. The company is fortifying its market leadership by integrating leading-edge AI and machine-learning processes into key aspects of its operations. For example, the company uses AI to detect fraudulent transactions and to boost the approval rate of valid transactions.

I believe this company to be a leader in the financial technology world.

The Next Evolution in Stocks

These stocks are sure to fortify your portfolio in 2025 and beyond. You can read the full details of these companies – along with five additional recommendations – in my free special report 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.

As I believe in the longevity in these stocks, it’s important to note that artificial intelligence is a prominent component in their enduring success. In fact, there’s a particular area of development in AI that I have been also keeping my eyes on recently…

Behind the scenes of the tech landscape, the world’s leading researchers and companies are developing an artificial general intelligence (AGI) breakthrough that could potentially affect every single person in the world.

That is why my team and I have been focusing on the “next wave” of stocks that do not yet reflect their AGI-powered growth potential. These companies, as a group, are well positioned to benefit from the data center boom that will facilitate the race toward AGI.

Prime examples of companies in this category would include Fry’s Investment Report portfolio positions like…

an industry-leading digital infrastructure provider…

and an emerging leader in the water-handling business for the oil & gas industry.

These stocks are just a few examples of the indirect AGI plays that could flourish over the next couple of years. You can learn the names of these companies by joining me at Fry’s Investment Report today.

As a member, you will also receive all of my latest research and recommendations. My team and I are actively researching and vetting additional prospects to introduce to our portfolio.

Click here to learn how to join me at Fry’s Investment Report.

Regards,

Eric Fry

The post Ride the AI Wave with Two Long-Term Leaders appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.