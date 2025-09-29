Richtech Robotics (RR) Price Target Increased by 27.78% to 3.91

The average one-year price target for Richtech Robotics (NasdaqCM:RR) has been revised to $3.91 / share. This is an increase of 27.78% from the prior estimate of $3.06 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.74% from the latest reported closing price of $4.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Richtech Robotics. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 108.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RR is 0.00%, an increase of 630.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 117.58% to 19,222K shares. The put/call ratio of RR is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,730K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,464K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares , representing an increase of 56.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RR by 100.96% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,249K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 97.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RR by 2,871.43% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,033K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 863K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares , representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RR by 6.25% over the last quarter.

