Richtech Robotics (RR) Price Target Increased by 10.87% to 4.34

The average one-year price target for Richtech Robotics (NasdaqCM:RR) has been revised to $4.34 / share. This is an increase of 10.87% from the prior estimate of $3.91 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.40% from the latest reported closing price of $3.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in Richtech Robotics. This is an increase of 112 owner(s) or 121.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RR is 0.01%, an increase of 386.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 138.54% to 37,020K shares. The put/call ratio of RR is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3,170K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares , representing an increase of 96.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RR by 4,267.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,067K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,464K shares , representing an increase of 29.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RR by 50.25% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,730K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company.

Group One Trading holds 1,535K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 1,495K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

