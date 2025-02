Richtech Robotics Inc. Launches Accelerator Program with Columbia University as First Partner

Richtech Robotics launches the Accelerator Program with Columbia University to enhance AI and robotics research for practical applications.

Richtech Robotics Inc. has officially launched the Richtech Accelerator Program, aimed at advancing AI and robotics research in U.S. universities by integrating localized AI models with robotics hardware. Columbia University is the first institution to join, focusing on Natural Language Processing to enhance human-robot interaction. The program offers researchers access to Richtech's commercially-validated robotic systems, such as autonomous mobile robots and robotic arm platforms, facilitating the development of AI-driven solutions in various industries. The initiative includes both fully funded and partially funded opportunities for participating universities, intending to improve research efficiency and commercialize innovative findings while addressing labor shortages in sectors like manufacturing and healthcare.

Launch of the Richtech Accelerator Program enhances collaboration between Richtech Robotics and academic institutions, promoting advanced research in AI and robotics.

Columbia University becomes the first partner in the program, which may elevate the company's credibility and visibility within the academic and technological communities.

The program aims to improve efficiency and effectiveness in industries such as manufacturing and healthcare, potentially leading to increased demand for Richtech Robotics' products.

Participants will gain access to advanced resources and funding options, encouraging innovation and development of new technologies within Richtech's ecosystem.

Significant reliance on forward-looking statements introduces uncertainty regarding the success of the Richtech Accelerator Program, potentially impacting investor confidence.

The program's ambitious goals may raise expectations that could lead to disappointment if not met, potentially affecting the company's reputation and stakeholder trust.

The funding limitation for the fully funded option may limit participation and hinder the program's overall impact, affecting collaborations and innovation opportunities.

What is the Richtech Accelerator Program?

The Richtech Accelerator Program aims to enhance AI and robotics research by providing access to advanced robotic systems and localized AI models.

Which institution is the first to join the program?

Columbia University is the first institution to join the Richtech Accelerator Program, led by Associate Professor Zhou Yu.

How will the program benefit research institutions?

The program allows research institutions to develop localized AI models on validated robotic platforms, improving research efficiency and success rates.

What types of funding are available in the program?

The program offers fully funded spots, limited to ten recipients, and an unlimited number of partially funded spots.

How can universities apply for the Richtech Accelerator Program?

Interested universities can apply by visiting www.RichtechRobotics.com or contacting Timothy Tanksley at press@richtechrobotics.com.

Columbia University announced as first institution to join the program







LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, proudly announces the launch of the Richtech Accelerator Program. This initiative aims to bolster AI and robotics research at U.S. universities by integrating localized AI models with robotics hardware, marking a significant step forward in the advancement of localized AI systems for robots.





The goal of this program is to provide AI and robotics research institutions with more technologically advanced development frameworks, granting them access to Richtech Robotics’ commercially-validated robotic systems. These include autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and robotic arm platforms, which are equipped with machine vision and voice interaction modules and powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano. The program features notable robots, such as ADAM and Scorpion, which have gained significant media attention at CES multiple times.





Through the Richtech Accelerator Program, research labs will be established in collaboration with participating universities to enhance machine vision, AI interaction, and robotic arm path planning – all deployed on a localized AI model. The ultimate goal is to help industries including manufacturing, healthcare, and the service sector, benefit from AI-powered robotic solutions by improving efficiency and addressing labor shortages.





Columbia University is the first institution to join the program under the leadership of Associate Professor Zhou Yu from the Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science. Their research will focus on Natural Language Processing (NLP), aiming to localize NLP models within Richtech Robotics’ robotic systems. These integrations will enable seamless human-robot interaction with minimal setup, aligning with Richtech Robotics' broader vision: enabling robots to understand and execute tasks through natural language rather than requiring specialized engineers to code each function.





“We are thrilled to launch the Richtech Accelerator Program and proud to announce Columbia University as our first partner,” said Matt Casella, President of Richtech Robotics. “Our mission is to leverage AI robotics technology to reduce strenuous labor for humans, ultimately creating more freedom through technology. This program allows leading research institutions to directly develop localized AI models on Richtech Robotics’ commercially-validated robotic platforms, eliminating the need to build robotic structures from scratch and thus improving research efficiency and, potentially, success rates.”





Participants in the Richtech Accelerator Program will also gain exclusive access to Richtech’s Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), enabling researchers to customize and enhance AI integration in unique ways and further advance groundbreaking research.





With over 300 robots successfully deployed worldwide, Richtech Robotics seeks to collaborate with talented and innovative developers through this program, building an AI-driven robotics ecosystem and assisting institutions in successfully commercializing their research results.





The Richtech Accelerator Program offers two types of funding: fully funded and partially funded. The fully funded option is limited to ten recipients, while the number of partially funded spots is unlimited.





For universities and researchers interested in joining the Richtech Accelerator Program, please visit





www.RichtechRobotics.com





or contact Timothy Tanksley at





press@richtechrobotics.com





About Richtech Robotics







Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction. Learn more at





www.RichtechRobotics.com





and connect with us on





X





(Twitter),





LinkedIn





, and





YouTube





Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the performance of Richtech Robotics’ products and the success of the Richtech Accelerator Program, including the likelihood of improving research efficiency and success rates.





These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the results of the Richtech Accelerator Program and the ability of AI-powered robotic solutions to improve efficiency. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K/A, filed with the SEC on February 7, 2025, the IPO registration statement and periodic reports filed with the SEC on or after the date thereof. All of Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics’ business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements.





Contact:







Investors:





CORE IR





Matt Blazei









ir@richtechrobotics.com









Media:





Timothy Tanksley





Director of Marketing





Richtech Robotics, Inc









press@richtechrobotics.com









702-534-0050







