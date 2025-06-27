Richtech Robotics Enters Joint Venture with Beijing City of Design Development to Enhance AI-Driven Service Robotics R&D and Deployment

Richtech Robotics partners with Beijing City of Design to enhance AI-driven robotics R&D and market deployment.

Richtech Robotics Inc. has announced a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Beijing City of Design Development Co., Ltd. through their joint venture, Boyu AI Technology. This partnership aims to enhance research and development in AI-driven service robots, focusing on commercialization and deployment in high-growth sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, and retail. The collaboration will also establish a “Beijing Foreign-Invested R&D Center” dedicated to advances in AI models, robotic decision-making, and tailored software-hardware solutions. Richtech, which has implemented over 400 robot solutions across the U.S., is optimistic that this venture will streamline operations and improve service experiences in various industries.

The Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Beijing City of Design Development Co., Ltd. will enhance Richtech Robotics' capabilities in developing innovative AI-driven service robotics solutions.

The partnership aims to create a “Beijing Foreign-Invested R&D Center,” which could lead to significant advancements in AI and robotics technology tailored for key industries.

This collaboration positions Richtech Robotics to commercialize cutting-edge robotic solutions across high-growth verticals such as hospitality, healthcare, and retail, which may increase market presence and revenue opportunities.

Richtech Robotics' existing deployment of over 400 robot solutions demonstrates its established presence and credibility in the service industry, bolstering confidence in the success of the joint venture.

The announcement of the joint venture may highlight a reliance on external partnerships for innovation, which could signal internal resource limitations in research and development.

The establishment of the Beijing Foreign-Invested R&D Center could expose Richtech Robotics to geopolitical risks and uncertainties associated with operating in foreign markets.

Forward-looking statements in the press release underscore potential risks and uncertainties that could affect the company's performance, indicating a lack of guaranteed outcomes from the joint venture.

What is the purpose of the collaboration with Boyu AI Technology?

The collaboration aims to advance R&D and commercialization of AI-driven service-robotics solutions.

Which industries will benefit from Richtech Robotics' partnership?

The partnership will enhance service experiences in hospitality, healthcare, and retail industries.

What types of technologies will the joint venture focus on?

The joint venture will focus on AI models, autonomous decision-making, and integrated software-hardware platforms.

How many robot solutions has Richtech Robotics deployed?

Richtech Robotics has deployed over 400 robotic solutions across various sectors in the U.S.

Who are some of Richtech Robotics' current clients?

Current clients include Texas Rangers, Golden Corral, Hilton, Sodexo, and Boyd Gaming.

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Richtech Robotics Inc.





(Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or the “Company”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, today announced the signing of a Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Beijing City of Design Development Co., Ltd. via their Chinese joint venture, Boyu Artificial Intelligence (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd. The partnership will concentrate on joint research and development, commercialization across high-growth verticals, and incubation of next-generation service-robotics solutions.





“This partnership significantly enhances our ability to integrate cutting-edge AI with practical robotic solutions,” said Matt Casella, President of Richtech Robotics. “By joining forces, we aim to accelerate the development and deployment of technologies that improve service experiences and streamline operations across key industries such as hospitality, healthcare, and retail.”





Under the agreement, the parties will co-apply to establish a “Beijing Foreign-Invested R&D Center,” which will focus on pursuing breakthroughs in:







Domain-specific large AI models







Autonomous robotic decision-making systems







Integrated software and hardware platforms tailored to service-industry needs











Beijing City of Design Development Co., Ltd. is a wholly state-owned enterprise jointly held by Beijing Financial Street Capital Operation Group Co., Ltd. and Beijing Shouke Group Co., Ltd., and it serves as the operating platform for Beijing’s designation as a UNESCO



Creative City of Design



.





Richtech Robotics has deployed over 400 robot solutions across the U.S. including in restaurants, retail stores, hotels, healthcare facilities, casinos, senior living homes, and factories. Current clients include, Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field, Golden Corral, Hilton, Sodexo, Boyd Gaming, and more.





About Richtech Robotics





Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction. Learn more at



www.RichtechRobotics.com



and connect with us on



X



(Twitter),



LinkedIn



, and



YouTube



.





Forward Looking Statements





Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the successful implementation of the joint venture and the Beijing Foreign-Invested R&D Center and expected results from the partnership with Beijing City of Design Development Co., Ltd.





These forward-looking statements are based on Richtech Robotics’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the ability of each party to carry out its respective obligations under the Strategic Cooperation Agreement, the performance of Richtech Robotics’ products, industry and general economic and market conditions. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Richtech Robotics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on January 14, 2025, as amended on February 7, 2025 and March 4, 2025 and other public filings with the SEC. All of Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date thereof. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Richtech Robotics to predict those events or how they may affect Richtech Robotics. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements occurs, Richtech Robotics’ business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in Richtech Robotics’ forward-looking statements.





Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Richtech Robotics assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Contact:





Investors:





CORE IR





Matt Blazei







ir@richtechrobotics.com







Media:





Timothy Tanksley





Director of Marketing





Richtech Robotics, Inc







press@richtechrobotics.com











702-534-0050



