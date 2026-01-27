Richtech Robotics Enhances AI Capabilities With Microsoft Collaboration

(RTTNews) - Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR), a U.S. provider of AI-driven robots for commercial and industrial environments, has announced on Tuesday a collaboration with Microsoft through the Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Labs. The partnership aims to develop and deploy agentic artificial intelligence capabilities in Richtech's real-world robotic systems.

By working closely with Microsoft, Richtech has enhanced its ADAM robot using Azure AI. This addition has provided the robot with vision, voice, and autonomous reasoning abilities, enabling more contextual, conversational, and operationally aware interactions.

The collaboration has also showcased how these agentic AI capabilities can be applied across various industries, including logistics, hospitality, and manufacturing. This application supports improved workflows, service quality, and scalable automation without significant new hardware investments.

RR is currently trading at $4.27, down $0.46 or 12.09 percent on the Nasdaq.

