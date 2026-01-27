Markets
RR

Richtech Robotics Enhances AI Capabilities With Microsoft Collaboration

January 27, 2026 — 10:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Richtech Robotics Inc. (RR), a U.S. provider of AI-driven robots for commercial and industrial environments, has announced on Tuesday a collaboration with Microsoft through the Microsoft AI Co-Innovation Labs. The partnership aims to develop and deploy agentic artificial intelligence capabilities in Richtech's real-world robotic systems.

By working closely with Microsoft, Richtech has enhanced its ADAM robot using Azure AI. This addition has provided the robot with vision, voice, and autonomous reasoning abilities, enabling more contextual, conversational, and operationally aware interactions.

The collaboration has also showcased how these agentic AI capabilities can be applied across various industries, including logistics, hospitality, and manufacturing. This application supports improved workflows, service quality, and scalable automation without significant new hardware investments.

RR is currently trading at $4.27, down $0.46 or 12.09 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.