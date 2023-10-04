News & Insights

Personal Finance

Richest and Poorest ZIP Codes in America

October 04, 2023 — 06:00 pm EDT

Written by Jake Arky for GOBankingRates ->

The old adage about real estate is that the three most important things are location, location, location. And, according to a new study from GOBankingRates, there might be more truth to that saying for America than ever before.

See: 6 Ways To Become Rich on an Average Salary
Learn: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

To find the richest and poorest ZIP codes in America, GOBankingRates analyzed the ZIP codes across the United States using mean income, median income, total household population and various household populations by income levels — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey. 

The ZIP codes could be analyzed to show the places where the household income brackets are the poorest and where the household incomes are the highest. The ZIP codes then were entered into a search from the United States Postal Service ZIP Code Finder in order to locate the city associated with the ZIP code.

Each ZIP code’s score is weighed in each category, resulting in a comprehensive list of which neighborhoods across the country are home to the nation’s richest and poorest residents. The results demonstrate a considerable regional divide. Here are the richest and poorest ZIP codes in America right now.

Also see what homes will be worth in these notable ZIP codes by the end of the year.

10 Richest ZIP Codes

60932 (East Lynn, Illinois)

  • Median household income: $210,811
  • Mean household income: $162,707
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 58.27%
  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 16.77%

78116 (Gillett, Texas)

  • Median household income: $196,429
  • Mean household income: $255,591
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 49.05%
  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 7.41%

95837 (Sacramento, California)

  • Median household income: $139,167
  • Mean household income: $187,207
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 46.23%
  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 13.4%

94963 (San Geronimo, California)

  • Median household income: $170,938
  • Mean household income: $165,072
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 43.26%
  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 8.99%

73549 (Headrick, Oklahoma)

  • Median household income: $114,519
  • Mean household income: $127,768
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 40.85%
  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 8.8%

19732 (Rockland, Delaware)

  • Median household income: $159,167
  • Mean household income: $172,271
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 40.23%
  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 9.17%

59931 (Rollins, Montana)

  • Median household income: $153,542
  • Mean household income: $137,873
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 39.62%
  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 15.73%

07880 (Vienna, New Jersey)

  • Median household income: $123,750
  • Mean household income: $163,133
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 37.45%
  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 14.41%

42371 (Rumsey, Kentucky)

  • Median household income: $129,583
  • Mean household income: $111,087
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 37.17%
  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 20.47%

60029 (Golf, Illinois)

  • Median household income: $211,100
  • Mean household income: $302,020
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 36.29%
  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 6.91%

10 Poorest ZIP Codes

24604 (Bishop, Virginia)

  • Median household income: $22,713
  • Mean household income: $21,508
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%
  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 87.79%

75441 (Enloe, Texas)

  • Median household income: $14,114
  • Mean household income: $21,018
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%
  • Percentage of households earning $25,000 or less: 83.63%

70082 (Pointe a la Hache, Louisiana)

  • Median household income: $11,148
  • Mean household income: $13,867
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0.00%
  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 81.82%

39113 (Mayersville, Mississippi)

  • Median household income: $11,607
  • Mean household income: $16,920
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%
  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 77.72%

25134 (Miami, West Virginia)

  • Median household income: $23,730
  • Mean household income: $36,940
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%
  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 77.69%

48109 (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

  • Median household income: $11,404
  • Mean household income: $73,118
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 3.86%
  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 73.86%

40830 (Gulston, Kentucky)

  • Median household income: $19,483
  • Mean household income: $20,877
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%
  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 73.65%

60141 (Hines, Illinois)

  • Median household income: $14,539
  • Mean household income: $17,397
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%
  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 72.99%

87936 (Garfield, New Mexico)

  • Median household income: $18,925
  • Mean household income: $38,594
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 7.08%
  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 69.65%

64147 (Kansas City, Missouri)

  • Median household income: $7,453
  • Mean household income: $12,846
  • Percentage of households earning $150,000 or more: 0%
  • Percentage of households earning under $25,000: 67.91%

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find the richest and poorest ZIP codes in America, GOBankingRates analyzed the ZIP codes across the United States using [1] mean income, [2] median income, [3] total household population and various [4] household population by income levels — all sourced from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey. The ZIP codes were analyzed to show the places where the household income brackets are the poorest and where the household incomes are the highest. The ZIP codes then were entered into a search from the United States Postal Service Zip Code Finder to find the city associated with the ZIP code. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 22, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Richest and Poorest ZIP Codes in America

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.