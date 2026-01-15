Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Full Year Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) announced a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $85.82 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $85.75 million, or $1.53 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $1.96 billion from $1.83 billion last year.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $85.82 Mln. vs. $85.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue: $1.96 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year.

