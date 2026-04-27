Richardson Electronics (RELL) Price Target Increased by 20.83% to 14.79

The average one-year price target for Richardson Electronics (NasdaqGS:RELL) has been revised to $14.79 / share. This is an increase of 20.83% from the prior estimate of $12.24 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.90% from the latest reported closing price of $14.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Richardson Electronics. This is an decrease of 104 owner(s) or 52.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RELL is 0.05%, an increase of 13.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.89% to 7,751K shares. The put/call ratio of RELL is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,383K shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 12.52% over the last quarter.

DDD Partners holds 1,133K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 357K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares , representing a decrease of 5.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 23.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 292K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 7.45% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 202K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares , representing an increase of 46.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RELL by 94.89% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.