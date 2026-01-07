Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Q2 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) revealed Loss for second quarter of -$0.12 million

The company's earnings came in at -$0.12 million, or -$0.01 per share. This compares with -$0.75 million, or -$0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $52.29 million from $49.49 million last year.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$0.12 Mln. vs. -$0.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.01 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Revenue: $52.29 Mln vs. $49.49 Mln last year.

