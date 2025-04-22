Richardson Electronics Expands Customer Base with Supply Agreement for Wind Energy Solutions with TransAlta Corporation

Richardson Electronics expands its customer base with a supply agreement to provide energy modules for TransAlta's wind farms.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has expanded its customer base by entering a supply agreement with TransAlta Corporation to provide its patented pitch energy modules for GE wind turbines and SSB platforms, which will be deployed across numerous wind farms in Canada and the United States throughout 2025. These ultracapacitor-based modules aim to replace traditional lead-acid batteries in wind turbines, improving reliability and reducing downtime caused by battery failures. TransAlta has expressed satisfaction with the product's performance following a year-long trial, highlighting its ease of installation and significant operational benefits. Richardson Electronics continues to focus on providing innovative energy solutions, with plans to showcase its products at the upcoming CLEANPOWER show in Phoenix.

Expansion of customer base through a significant supply agreement with TransAlta Corporation, enhancing market presence in the renewable energy sector.

Introduction of innovative ULTRA3000® and ULTRAPEM™ energy modules that replace lead acid batteries, improving operational efficiency for wind turbines.

Positive customer feedback from TransAlta indicates successful product trials, highlighting the modules' effectiveness in reducing downtime and increasing revenue.

Participation in the CLEANPOWER show, demonstrating commitment to industry presence and networking opportunities in the renewable energy market.

Reliance on a problematic component: The press release highlights that pitch faults due to weak batteries are a leading cause of downtime and lost production in GE platforms, indicating potential challenges in product reliability that could affect customer satisfaction.



Prolonged trial period: The customer's decision to trial the Ultra-caps for an entire year before making a purchase may suggest hesitancy or skepticism about the initial product performance, which could cast doubt on the speed of product adoption in the market.



Lack of transparency about competitive risks: The announcement does not address how Richardson Electronics plans to maintain its market position amid increasing competition in the renewable energy sector, which could lead to vulnerability in future growth.

What is the recent supply agreement announced by Richardson Electronics?

Richardson Electronics has signed a supply agreement with TransAlta Corporation to provide pitch energy modules for GE wind turbines.

What products are included in the Richardson Electronics and TransAlta agreement?

The agreement includes Richardson's ULTRA3000® and ULTRAPEM™ modules, designed to replace lead acid batteries in wind turbines.

How do pitch energy modules benefit wind turbines?

Pitch energy modules store and manage energy for adjusting blade angles, improving the effective operation of wind turbines.

What are the expected shipment dates for the new modules?

Richardson Electronics expects to begin shipments of the modules throughout the calendar year 2025.

Where will Richardson Electronics exhibit its products soon?

Richardson Electronics will exhibit at the CLEANPOWER show from May 19-22 in Phoenix, AZ at booth #2564.

LAFOX, Ill., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Richardson Electronics, Ltd.



(NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for renewable energy and other power management applications, today announced the expansion of its customer base through a supply agreement with TransAlta Corporation* for its patented pitch energy modules designed for GE* wind turbines and SSB* platforms. TransAlta Corporation is one of Canada’s largest publicly traded power generators, owning and operating a diverse fleet across Canada, the United States and Western Australia.





Under the terms of the agreement, Richardson Electronics will provide its patented



ULTRA3000







®





and ULTRAPEM™ modules to numerous wind farms throughout Canada and the United States. Richardson expects shipments to occur throughout calendar year 2025.





These ultracapacitor-based modules are designed to replace lead acid batteries in various OEM wind turbine platforms that utilize electric pitch systems. Pitch Energy Modules (PEMs) store and manage the energy required to adjust blade angles, ensuring the effective operation of the wind turbine.





Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of



Power & Microwave Technologies



and



Green Energy Solutions



groups, stated, “As we continue to be the world leader in pitch energy modules and continue to develop new modules for various wind -turbine platforms such as our ULTRAPEM™ products, we are excited with progress of our new products such as pitch energy modules for Senvion, Suzlon, GE’s SSB platform and Nordex. Our relationship with TransAlta started a few years ago and our teams have worked together to identify and provide products that help TransAlta to be successful in providing the latest and greatest technology.”





Daniel Layton, Supervisor Soderglen & Lakeswind LTSA of TransAlta Corporation shared more about his experience working with the Richardson Electronics team and their patented technology solutions: “If you were to ask any wind technician who works on electric pitch systems what the weak link is in the whole system, most would likely say it’s the pitch batteries. Even without looking at the data, any technician knows this, as the task of exchanging and testing battery packs has been a part of their routine for decades. At TransAlta, we were looking for a solution to this issue, as our data shows that pitch faults due to weak batteries are one of our leading causes of downtime and lost production on our GE platforms. In this search for a solution, we met with Richardson Electronics who provided us with a plug and play solution with no modifications to our machines, allowing for an easy install. Richardson was very patient with us as we used caution moving into using their Ultra-caps. We chose to trial the Ultra-caps on several machines, at two sites, for a whole year before making the purchase. After that trial period, we can say that they have been an excellent upgrade, and we can’t wait to get these installed on the rest of the fleet. We have confidence in the product after our trial period and we have many great reviews from other wind companies that made the switch 2-3 years ago and haven’t looked back. Switching to Ultra-caps is going to reduce the number of hub entries and climbs our technicians need to make in a day and we all know that the weather doesn’t always cooperate when we need to get into a hub. Ultra-caps are the solution to reducing lost production, freeing up manpower for more important tasks, and increasing revenue for many years to come.”





This extremely positive customer feedback reflects the Company's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower customers to achieve more with greater ease, efficiency and confidence.





Richardson Electronics will be exhibiting at the



CLEANPOWER



show May 19 – 22, in Phoenix, AZ at the Phoenix Convention Center, booth #2564.





*All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. The use of the trademarks is solely for identification purposes and does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by the trademark holders.









About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.









Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; CT X-ray tubes; and customized display solutions. More than 50% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at



www.rell.com



.





Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.









About Richardson Electronics – Green Energy Solutions









Richardson Electronics Green Energy Solutions combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities to design and manufacture key products for the fast-growing energy storage market and power management applications. As a designer, manufacturer, technology partner, and authorized distributor, GES's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and engineered solutions using our core design engineering and manufacturing capabilities on a global basis. We provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. GES focuses on products for numerous green energy applications such as wind, solar, hydrogen, and electric vehicles and other power management applications that support green solutions such as synthetic diamond manufacturing. For more information, visit us at



https://www.rell.com/greenenergysolutions/



.









About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies









For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at



rellpower.com



|



relltubes.com



|



rellaser.com



.











For Details Contact:







Greg Peloquin





Executive Vice President & GM





Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions





Phone: (630) 659-8900







peloquin@rell.com











40W267 Keslinger Road





LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA





(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550























