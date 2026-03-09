Rice Hall James Buys QuidelOrtho Stock

Key Points

Rice Hall James purchased 574,877 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value grew by $16.2 million, reflecting both additional shares and price changes.

The quarter-end stake was 833,791 shares, valued at $23.8 million.

The position represented 1.3% of fund assets, as reported in 13F, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On Feb. 13, 2026, Rice Hall James & Associates, LLC disclosed a buy of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the fourth quarter.

What happened

An SEC filing dated Feb. 13, 2026, shows Rice Hall James & Associates, LLC bought 574,877 shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $16.2 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movements.

What else to know

The additional shares increased the QuidelOrtho stake to 1.3% of the fund's 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: LGND: $52.8 million (2.9% of AUM) NYSE: ARLO: $50.0 million (2.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: FOLD: $49.9 million (2.7% of AUM) NYSE: FN: $48.4 million (2.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: ESTA: $47.4 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of Feb. 13, 2026, shares were priced at $23.58, down 43.4% over the past year and trailing the S&P 500 by 55.2 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $2.7 billion Net income (TTM) ($1.1 billion) Market capitalization $1.6 billion Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $23.58

Company snapshot

Develops and manufactures diagnostic testing technologies spanning labs, transfusion medicine, point-of-care, and molecular diagnostics, with a broad portfolio of clinical chemistry, immunoassay, and blood screening products.

Generates revenue through direct sales and distributor channels, offering instruments, consumables, and diagnostic tests for both professional and over-the-counter use worldwide.

Serves hospitals, clinical and reference laboratories, physician offices, urgent care clinics, pharmacies, blood banks, donor centers, and retail clinics across North America, EMEA, China, and other international markets.

QuidelOrtho is a global provider of diagnostic solutions, leveraging a diversified product suite across core healthcare testing segments. Its integrated business model combines proprietary technology, established distribution, and a broad customer base to drive scale and recurring revenue. Strategic focus on innovation and international reach supports its competitive position in the diagnostics industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Rice Hall James holds over 200 stocks and bought and sold several positions in the quarter, including significantly adding to its stake in QuidelOrtho.

The fund apparently sees the stock undervaluing the company’s prospects. QuidelOrtho is a leader in vitro diagnostics. It hasn’t delivered consistent revenue growth or profitability in recent years, but value investors may expect improving financial results with changes in key leadership positions last year.

The company is making strategic adjustments, such as strengthening its product pipeline and focusing on generating better returns from spending. Analysts expect these efforts to bear fruit, with the consensus estimate calling for modest growth in adjusted revenue and operating profit over the next few years.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends QuidelOrtho. The Motley Fool recommends Arlo Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.