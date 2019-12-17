Ribbon Partners Amazon Web Services for Better Call Analytics

Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN has deployed an innovative technology in collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN cloud computing arm — Amazon Web Services (“AWS”). The advanced technology has been introduced by amalgamating Ribbon’s Session Border Controllers (SBCs) with Amazon’s Chime Voice Connector.



The SBCs provide strong multiple signaling protocols, call admission control to manage traffic levels, enhanced security features to protect privacy and ensure regulatory compliance with effective audio transcoding. The high-tech software reduces operating costs by eradicating the ongoing maintenance of the cloud infrastructure and aids in gaining flexibility and cost-efficiency for scaling SBC capacity. The technology is also available in AWS Marketplace to offer customers with secure, reliable and real-time communication services.



Amazon’s Chime Voice Connector leverages AWS’ Session Initiation Protocol-based Media Recording technology and Amazon’s automatic speech recognition software — Amazon Transcribe. The Voice Connector offers a reliable global calling service with pay-as-you-go pricing structure and no advance fees. It also delivers outbound and inbound calling, phone number inventory management, advanced voice analytics, interactive application integration and flexible deployment options with authenticated network access.



A couple of months back, the cloud communications leader had tested the viability of its much-acclaimed technology, Session Border Controller Software edition (SBC SWe), on Amazon Chime Voice Connector. The successful demonstration served as a testament to the reliability, security and interoperability for Voice over Internet Protocol traffic from Amazon Chime Voice Connector.



Being a member of the AWS Partner Network, the presence of Ribbon’s SBC SWe on AWS reinforces the company’s existing relationship with the latter. The software solutions giant remains focused on delivering real-time and secure data and voice network capabilities for the cloud, network and enterprise edge with continued investment in high-growth markets.



The stock has lost 42% compared with the industry’s decline of 20.6% in the year-to-date period.





Ribbon currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Perficient, Inc. PRFT, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and CACI International Inc CACI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Perficient surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average positive earnings surprise being 10.3%.



CACI surpassed estimates thrice in the preceding four quarters, the average positive earnings surprise being 7.1%.



