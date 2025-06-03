Ribbon Communications To Buy Back Up To $50 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN), a provider of real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, Tuesday said it has been authorized to repurchase up to $50 million of shares, staring from June 5, 2025 through December 31, 2027.

"Today's announcement of our new share repurchase program reflects the Board of Director's confidence in our strategic plan and the significant improvement in our performance, highlighted by the record financial results in the fourth quarter 2024. Overall, earnings increased by 30% in 2024 and were at the high end of our original guidance for the year," said Bruce McClelland, President and CEO of Ribbon Communications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.