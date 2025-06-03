Markets
RBBN

Ribbon Communications To Buy Back Up To $50 Mln Of Shares

June 03, 2025 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN), a provider of real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, Tuesday said it has been authorized to repurchase up to $50 million of shares, staring from June 5, 2025 through December 31, 2027.

"Today's announcement of our new share repurchase program reflects the Board of Director's confidence in our strategic plan and the significant improvement in our performance, highlighted by the record financial results in the fourth quarter 2024. Overall, earnings increased by 30% in 2024 and were at the high end of our original guidance for the year," said Bruce McClelland, President and CEO of Ribbon Communications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RBBN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.