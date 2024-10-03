News & Insights

Markets
RBBN

Ribbon Communications Appoints John Townsend To Succeed Miguel Lopez As CFO

October 03, 2024 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) announced Thursday the appointment of John Townsend as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2024. Townsend will succeed Miguel Lopez, who is retiring after a short transition period.

Townsend, a proven financial leader with an impressive career that spans over 30 years, spent nine years at Verizon Communications as Chief Financial Officer for several organizations including Verizon Business, Verizon Consumer, and Verizon Wireless.

Prior to Verizon, Townsend spent almost two decades at Vodafone with several regional CFO assignments. As part of his time at Vodafone, he held the Chief Financial Officer position of the Verizon Wireless joint venture responsible for the company's SEC reporting and investor communications.

Most recently, Townsend served as the CFO of Digicel where he drove profitability improvements and operational efficiencies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RBBN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.