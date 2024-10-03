Ribbon Communications Appoints John Townsend To Succeed Miguel Lopez As CFO

(RTTNews) - Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) announced Thursday the appointment of John Townsend as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2024. Townsend will succeed Miguel Lopez, who is retiring after a short transition period.

Townsend, a proven financial leader with an impressive career that spans over 30 years, spent nine years at Verizon Communications as Chief Financial Officer for several organizations including Verizon Business, Verizon Consumer, and Verizon Wireless.

Prior to Verizon, Townsend spent almost two decades at Vodafone with several regional CFO assignments. As part of his time at Vodafone, he held the Chief Financial Officer position of the Verizon Wireless joint venture responsible for the company's SEC reporting and investor communications.

Most recently, Townsend served as the CFO of Digicel where he drove profitability improvements and operational efficiencies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.