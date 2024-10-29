Riba Mundo Tecnología Reports Strong Financial Performance

Riba Mundo Tecnologia S.A. (IT:RMT) has released an update.

Riba Mundo Tecnología, a leading tech company in Big Data, reported a remarkable financial performance for the first half of 2024, with total revenues surpassing EUR 434 million and an EBITDA increase of 23% over the previous year. The company, known for its innovative MarVin software for optimizing inventory management, continues to expand its product offerings and global presence in the B2B consumer electronics market.

