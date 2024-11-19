Rhythm Biosciences Announces Board Reshuffle

News & Insights

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd. (AU:RHY) has released an update.

Rhythm Biosciences Ltd, a pioneer in cancer diagnostics, has announced significant changes to its board, including the retirement of long-serving directors Dr. Trevor Lockett and Mr. Lou Panaccio. Additionally, Susan MacLeman will transition from Deputy Chair to Non-Executive Director, while Gavin Fox-Smith joins as a new Independent, Non-Executive Director. These changes are aimed at optimizing the board’s structure as the company continues its mission to develop affordable, early cancer detection solutions.

