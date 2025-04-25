RH's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards RH (NYSE:RH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for RH. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $426,505, and 6 are calls, amounting to $284,410.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $460.0 for RH during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for RH's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of RH's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $23.9 $23.1 $23.72 $170.00 $355.7K 30 150 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $19.2 $16.1 $19.2 $440.00 $88.3K 66 46 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $17.4 $14.4 $17.4 $460.00 $80.0K 60 46 RH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/02/25 $47.7 $42.6 $45.18 $230.00 $45.1K 0 10 RH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $16.3 $15.1 $15.7 $300.00 $31.4K 415 40

About RH

RH is a luxury furniture and lifestyle retailer operating in the $136 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, and children and is growing the presence of its hospitality business with 22 restaurant locations, including RH Guesthouse. RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Modern and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across channels and is positioned to broaden its addressable market over the next decade by expanding abroad, with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), and with offerings in architecture, media, and more.

Where Is RH Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 372,427, the price of RH is up 0.17% at $184.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On RH

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $262.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on RH with a target price of $390. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Hold rating on RH with a target price of $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Neutral rating for RH, targeting a price of $215. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $280. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on RH, maintaining a target price of $235.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for RH

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform

