RHI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Robert Half International Inc. (Symbol: RHI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $108.30, changing hands as low as $106.81 per share. Robert Half International Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RHI's low point in its 52 week range is $80.94 per share, with $125.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.12. The RHI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

