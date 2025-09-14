Markets

Rheinmetall To Acquire Naval Vessels Lürssen

September 14, 2025 — 08:54 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Düsseldorf-based technology group Rheinmetall (RNMBF.PK, RHMG.DE) announced that it has reached an agreement with the Lürssen Group on the principal terms for acquiring Naval Vessels Lürssen (NVL B.V. & Co. KG, Bremen-Vegesack), the military division of the renowned Bremen shipyard.

The transaction is expected to be formally concluded in the near future, pending approval from the relevant antitrust authorities. Completion is targeted for early 2026. Both parties have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Rheinmetall, enabling the company to enter the naval shipbuilding sector and further solidify its position as a leading provider of defence technology in Germany and across Europe.

