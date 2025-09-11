RH (RH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

RH (RH) reported $899.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended July 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. EPS of $2.93 for the same period compares to $1.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $905.51 million, representing a surprise of -0.7%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Number of locations - RH - Total Galleries : 71 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 66.

: 71 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 66. Number of locations - RH - Modern Gallery : 1 versus 1 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1 versus 1 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of locations - Waterworks Showrooms : 14 compared to the 14 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 14 compared to the 14 average estimate based on two analysts. Total leased selling square footage - End of period : 1,594.00 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,541.00 Ksq ft.

: 1,594.00 Ksq ft versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,541.00 Ksq ft. Number of locations - RH - Design Galleries : 35 compared to the 35 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 35 compared to the 35 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of locations - RH - Baby & Child and Teen Galleries : 1 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.

: 1 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2. Stores Count - End of period : 86 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 86.

: 86 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 86. Number of locations - RH - Legacy Galleries : 27 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 27.

: 27 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 27. Number of locations - Outlets: 43 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 41.

Here is how RH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of RH have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

